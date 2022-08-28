Popular business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, has shown that he can surely have a relaxing weekend and still flaunt his riches

In a series of photos and videos that have surfaced online, he was seen taking his jet ski as well as his jet boat on a fun cruise

Many have thronged the comment section of the posts to shower him with praises and to commend his personality

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ibrahim Mahama, the astute Ghanaian entrepreneur who is a brother to former President John Dramani Mahama, has been spotted having a relaxing weekend at the lake side.

Ibrahim Mahama. Photo Source: @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

The weekends are usually meant for unwinding and rejuvenation and Ibrahim Mahama definitely understood the assignment

In a series of stacked posts shared on his official Instagram page, Ibrahim Mahama was spotted enjoying a jet boat ride all by himself.

It was a jet boat that had a cream and brown interior that was plush and luxurious. In one photo, from his facial expression he was enjoying the breeze while in another photo he was spotted being on his phone while on the jet boat.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress, Selassie Ibrahim, took to her officially verified Instagram page to share more photos of how Mr Mahama was spending his weekend.

The photos showed Mr Mahama's infectious smile as he took his jet ski for a spin in a cloudy weather.

Captioning the photo, she wrote,

@Ibrahim_mahama_71 taking it easy on a beautiful Sunday morning at Ada. Love you❤️❤️

Below is another stacked post of photos of the business mogul showing off his skills on the jet ski.

From the pattern of waves which formed on the surface of the water, he surely knows how to ride the jet ski effortlessly.

Netizens react to Ibrahim Mahama enjoying his boat cruise

slay_ghanaianz said:

Yazzzz

abdallahsaeed322 commented:

Money Man ❤️❤️❤️

hassanul_bakri said:

Indeed riches don't make noise, very calm gentleman rich man ❤️

sam_spyces said:

Ibrahim )y3 guy forkin

mr_owusu_18 said:

Too big to fall

streetkid_bermuda commented:

Richest!!!!

sexton.king.3 said:

This is lovely, Simple Rich Man

kwabenatrustee1 commented:

Money talks

nast_ybel said:

Asem ben koraa nie, small chilling nor chairman x on his fone rich de3 ooo daabi

yamec2021 said:

Rest your mind big man...

fountain_of_luv said:

God bless your home mummy always....God got u both

Akrobeto Flaunts New Car In Video, Many Praise Him With Sweet Messages

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a nother story that Ghanaian actor, comedian and media personality Akwasi Boadi, known as Akrobeto, has gotten many showering him with praises after a video of him flaunting his new car surfaced online.

In the video, Akrobeto was walking out of a supermarket when the cameras spotted him walking towards his car which was parked in front of the supermarket. The supermarket was similar to those mini supermarkets, which are often located inside filling stations.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh