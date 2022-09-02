A couple whose paths crossed in primary school has married in a gorgeous wedding that was graced by family and loved ones

Brianna Ragbeer and Romane Cameron matriculated together and became high school sweethearts in grade 10

On August 6, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Portmore, St Catherine in Jamaica

While some spend an entire lifetime searching for their one true love, a couple whose paths crossed in primary school has tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding.

Now, their love is in full effect, with the two recently saying 'I do' in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Photos from the wedding of a couple who met in primary school. Credit: @JamaicaGleaner

Source: Twitter

Brianna recalled their first date at a cinema, where they both took to their shared passion and watched a movie.

Since then, the couple has made the mutual love for the big screen a frequent romantic spot to rekindle their desire for each other.

Not even distance could separate them after Brianna migrated to the United States. With neither party wanting to end things, they continued the relationship virtually for two years.

After being together for seven years, Romane asked the love of his life to be his wife.

Brianna flew in for the holidays in December last year to an amazing surprise at home, where Romane had devised a plan to propose to her.

''I got down on one knee and asked her, ‘Will you marry me?’ and she said yes'', said Romane, according to The Cleaner.

The budding bride planned her own wedding with the help of close family members and friends, and on August 6, Brianna and Romane tied the knot in a private ceremony in Portmore, St Catherine.

See their photos here.

