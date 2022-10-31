Stonebwoy, in a video, hung out with his wife, Dr Louisa, in the kitchen and prepared a concoction that marvelled her

In the funny video, Dr Louisa kept exclaiming as she watched Stonebwoy prepare his special tea

The dancehall musician tried to explain to his affable wife the rationale behind his concoction

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, shocked his wife after he joined her in the kitchen to prepare some tea.

Stonebwoy and Doctor Louisa Source: One_Stop_Blog , stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy began preparing the drink, and to his wife's surprise, he dropped a green habanero pepper popularly known in local parlance as ''kpapko shito'' in the tea.

Dr Louisa was shocked when she noticed what Stonebwoy had done and marvelled at the concoction. Dr Louisa made hilarious comments as she watched her husband prepare his tea.

She called him the king of herbal concoctions. Stonebwoy explained to his wife the rationale behind the drink and said it was medicinal.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Stonebwoy added ginger to the mix, and according to him, ginger contains some medicinal properties that are good for the body. He disclosed that the green habanero pepper did not contain any medicinal properties and that it was just spice which added taste to his mixture.

Despite Stone's explanation, Dr Louisa was still in shock and called their daughter Cj to come and look at the tea her father was preparing.

Stonewbwoy smiled at Dr Louisa's antics and hilariously said she was disrupting his special process. Stonebwoy's family seems like a happy one, as numerous hilarious videos have popped up from his home. The music star and his family always look to be in good spirits.

Stonebwoy: Jahjah And CJ Try To Style Their Dad In Hilarious Video; Speak In Thick Foreign Accent

In other news, in a video that surfaced on social media, Stonbwoy relaxed in his seat as his two adorable kids, Jahjah and CJ, tried to style him.

The adorable little kids tried to fit a cap on their dad's head and struggled to make it look perfect, debating whether the outfit looked good on him.

The two little kids spoke in a heavy foreign accent as they analyzed their father's outfit and put a big smile on his face.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh