Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has made a name for herself as a leading female business owner in Ghana

Delay is the CEO of Delay Media and the food franchise Delay Foods, popularly known for its Delay Mackerel

The celebrated television host just announced a new business under Delay Foods, which she will call Delay Bread

Deloris Frimpong Manso has made a name for herself as one of Ghana's top-notch television hosts. In addition to being a great television host, Delay is a great businesswoman. Her food brand Delay Foods boasts several products, from mackerel, shito, sardines, and tuna flakes to spaghetti.

While speaking at the Refined Vessel Chapel International Youth Conference in Kumasi, Delay revealed she would expand her food franchise. She explained that she would venture into bread production, calling it Delay Bread.

At the conference, she showed the attendees the label of her Delay bread. The inspiration for her new venture comes from a dream she had weeks ago. In the dream, she visited Rita, a lady she had worked with for about nine years. Narrating her dream, she said;

When I got to her, she was in front of a clay oven. After asking her what she was doing in front of the oven, she opened the oven and the smell of fresh bread hit me. That is the Holy Spirit talking to me

Social Media Users React To Delay's Bread Business

