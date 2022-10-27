Popular Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has opened up about an aspect of her life she had never disclosed

The Uber Driver crooner spoke about her spiritual life and her ability to speak in tongues when filled with the Holy Spirit

Wendy Shay's revelation sparked mixed reactions among social media users, with many doubting her words

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay whose real name is Wendy Abena Ofusuhemaa Asiamah Addo, has caused a stir online. The popular singer dived into her spiritual life to the surprise of many fans and music lovers.

Wendy Shay reveals she cries when Spirit-filled Photo Source: @wendyshayofficial

In an interview with renowned media personality Abeiku Santana, Wendy Shay revealed a recurring incident during her prayer time as a Christian. Describing it as her secret, Wendy Shay revealed she likes to connect with her soul and God in prayer and usually cries under the influence of the Holy Spirit.

She said;

When the Holy Spirit comes on me, I speak in tongues, I cry, my heart is broken.

Clarifying her comment, Wendy Shay explained her one-on-one time with the Holy Spirit was regular, and these moments led her to shed tears of joy, not sorrow.

Wendy Shay Opens Up To Fans

With the release of her singles Survivor and Warning, Wendy Shay has opened up to fans about the struggles in her relationship. She had previously revealed her partner had cheated on her with her best friend. Similarly, the singer gave fans a glimpse into her spiritual life after releasing her latest single, Heaven.

Fans React to Wendy Shay's Revelation About Her Spiritual Life

Aaaah how can u tell me this story

It is a lie

when the vessel is contaminated

This tongues ebi something Else ooo

More Grace Wendy Shay GANG we large

YEN.com.gh previously reported on Wendy Shay causing a stir with a video she shared on social media to promote the release of her single Heaven.

In the video, the popular Ghanaian singer was whining her waist and dancing in a steamy manner while rocking a green-fitting jumpsuit. She complemented her look with a pair of classy white block heels.

Source: YEN.com.gh