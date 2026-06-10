Former Air Canada pilot Geoffrey Wall was arrested for flying passengers for nearly 17 years without a valid Airline Transport Pilot License

The pilot commanded over 900 domestic and international flights on Boeing aircraft and earned nearly 3 million Canadian dollars

The Canadian Authorities discovered anomalies in his documentation during a routine examination before his retirement

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A former Air Canada pilot is facing severe criminal charges after authorities discovered he flew tens of thousands of passengers for nearly 17 years using a fake pilot's license.

Peel Regional Police hold a press conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, following the complex pilot fraud investigation. Image credit: CNN

Source: UGC

Canadian police announced that Geoffrey Wall was arrested on June 1 following a deep investigation into his credentials.

Investigators revealed that Wall captained over 900 domestic and international flights from 2009 to 2025 without ever obtaining the mandatory Airline Transport Pilot License for Aeroplanes (ATPL-A) required for a captain promotion.

Canadian Police shares details of forgery scheme

During his long career as a captain, Wall operated Boeing 767, 777, and 787 aircraft while pocketing an exact salary of nearly 3 million Canadian dollars. Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Milinovich compared the situation to a family doctor secretly performing complex brain surgery without the necessary professional designations.

The fraud came to light during a 2025 audit that flagged anomalies within his paperwork, prompting Air Canada to notify regulators. Although Wall retired in 2025 before the criminal probe codenamed "Project Icarus" officially began, he now faces seven criminal charges, including fraud over $5,000 and uttering forged documents.

Air Canada stated that passenger safety was not entirely compromised because Wall originally held a commercial license and passed recurrent training checks every six months. However, the airline emphasised that proper licensing remains an irreplaceable pillar of aviation safety protocols.

The accused man has been fined heavily by Transport Canada and is expected to appear before an Ontario court on June 29, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh