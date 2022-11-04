Popular media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has shared an emotional letter she received from a student of Alsyd Academy

In the letter, the JHS pupil vowed to be better than Nana Aba Anamoah and laid down her future plans

The inspiring letter has sparked reactions from many netizens, who admired the girl for her confidence

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has shared an inspiring letter she received from a student of her old school, Alsyd Academy.

The JHS pupil, Raliatu, gave the letter to Nana Aba after the celebrated TV host visited her alma mater to celebrate the 90th birthday of the school's founder.

JHS pupil pens letter to Nana Aba Anamoah

Raliatu began her letter by greeting her and stating how she felt after meeting Nana Aba Anamoah.

I am greatly honoured to meet you, speak to you.

The young lady continued her letter by sharing her life goal.

I inspire myself to be even better than you so I can save Ghana and make our motherland better for citizens out there who are going through hardships.

The smart damsel also disclosed how she intended to make Ghana better.

Maybe future president? First female president?

Read the full letter below.

Social Media Users React To Letter Nana Aba Anamoah Received From JHS Pupil

Netizens praised Raliatu for her confidence, beautiful handwriting and eloquence. Here are some reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh

amarakanu

Loved this!!!

isaiahandy

One dominant characteristic which is evident among all the pupils of Alsyd Academy you’ve posted is their sense of CONFIDENCE.

el_bayano_

JHS pupil even knows that the country is going through a lot Lord have mercy on us..

tommie._______

She’s smart… her hand writing sef shows

efia_tilapia_putinwaa

So we should wait for you to come and end corruption too long we can't wait for you dear. We want to end corruption now

