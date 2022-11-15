Simona Strong got folks laughing as she tried to keep her father, Strongman, all to herself and drover her mum away

The adorable little girl was not in the mood to share her dad with anyone else, not even her mother

The video sparked reactions on social media as folks marvelled at how smart Simona was and praised her

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has raised an adorable daughter who loves him greatly.

Simona Strong Tells Mum To Leave Dad Alone Source" Nana Ama Strong on TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video, the cute little girl named Simona Strong wanted her dad's affection all to herself and was unwilling to share him with her mum.

Simona hugged her dad tightly and hit the hands of her mum angrily any time she tried to touch Strongman.

She asked her mum, "is this your baby" anytime she tried to touch Strongman.

Simona, in multiple videos, has shown how witty and smart she is, leaving many of her fans to believe she was reincarnated.

Her intelligence and eloquence have earned her the nickname Grandma Simona. The latest video of Simona showing her affable nature got folks gushing over her.

Strongman's Daughter Stirs Reactions

Kbb307 said:

The secret is strong man treats his wife like a queen doesn’t disrespect her automatically the kid will love the father

margaret ekakitie commented:

wahala for eho no get baby oo...wives hold your husbands tight na the children(girls)are looking, sharp

Reshapeupyourshaspe also wrote

Fathers love is forever strong. Guys gathered here, please let take good care of our babies so their mothers doesn't ruled them against us.

Kofi best also commented:

This gal panyini anaa akwadaa boi3 so intelligent and smart and adorable

mimie❤️ also wrote:

wei nyinaa errh ooh we can't have our husbands in peace err

Simona Osei: Strongman's Daughter Captured In Video Speaking Excellent English While Conversating With Her Mum

In a similar story, the daughter of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner has recently impressed many on social media after a video of her surfaced online.

Simona Osei was captured eloquently expressing herself as she told her young mother how her day in school went.

Her choice of words and pronunciation took many internet users by surprise, especially because she is so young.

Source: YEN.com.gh