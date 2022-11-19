On-air radio personality, Delay, caused a frenzy Friday when she released a video online flaunting her show-stopping curves

The celebrated Ghanaian media colossus dripped with beauty in her royal navy blue outfit and accessories

Netizens moved in droves to compliment her gorgeous look after the footage surfaced on social media

Celebrated on-air radio personality Delay, real name Deloris Frimpong Manso, released a video Friday flaunting her show-stopping curves in a fitting outfit.

The award-winning media colossus brimmed with smiles and dripped with beauty in her navy blue outfit for the gram. She added simple accessories to her appearance.

Delay gave fans a 360 look at her stunning face beat, hair extensions, figure, and outfit. Her wardrobe selection for the gram looked perfect.

Photos of Delay. Credit: delayghana.

Source: Instagram

Captioning the footage, she said: ''Boss Lady Fo) Nyinaa Champion Atta.''

Fans thronged the comment section of her Instagram post to compliment her gorgeous appearance. YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Wesleykessegh posted:

Odo broni, please, I miss you .

Delayghana replied:

@wesleykessegh Please find me .

Adepa_bernice21 commented:

Caption mu nyinaa official boss .

Les4slay_gh said:

Delay Papapaaaa .

Thenicolesankofi commented:

You beautiful.

Afiaamponsah5 commented:

Body Yaa d3 Alla, shape Yaa Kama ibi natural dis body no bi obroni made wai Delay mese Obia boa .

Afyskloset posted:

King of Queens .

Dhanny802 commented:

Beauty is speaking in tongues .

Mimiokyere posted:

Obaa Afia papabi.

Gossybee commented:

Delay wu yer dope! Wo yer guy! Much love!

Bkb_ruben said:

Haters Gonna Hate but hates in the backyard.

