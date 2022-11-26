Yaw Dabo is in Doha to support the Ghana Black Stars, and multiple funny videos of his visit to Qatar have popped up

In one of the videos, the funny comic actor met a Qatari man who wanted to know who he was

Yaw Dabo answered the man in funny broken English, which left the man confused and had netizens laughing

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Hilarious Ghanaian Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, is in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Yaw Dabo Meets Qatari Man In Doha Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Funny videos of the actor's time in Qatar have already surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, the Ghanaian actor was stopped by a Qatari man who wanted to know who he was.

It looked like the man was fascinated by Yaw Dabo's stature from the way he looked at him with surprise.

The Qatari asked the actor who he was, and he began rattling broken English, which confused the Qatari man.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The actor introduced himself as Samuel Dabo, a movie actor from Ghana and proceeded to brag about Ghana's prowess. He said:

Ghana will score Portugal wotowoto

The statement confused the Qatari as he wondered what Dabo meant. Dabo also told him point blank that Qatar could not defeat Ghana. The Qatari shook his head at the end of the video. The footage had peeps laughing and dropping funny comments.

Yaw Dabo Gets Peeps Laughing

saeedabubakari275 found the statement funny:

Qatar de3 you can't play Ghana

Yobe naija also said:

see confidence from my neighbors pikin

Zinger 1 commented:

This man will be like see this littleboy

modenu121 also laughed:

I'm a movie actor from Ghana. where are you from

alifaa450 wrote:

our African brother wel come qatar great country

2022 World Cup: Ghanaian Ladies Abroad Send Strong Warning To Nigeria And Other Countries Trolling Ghana

In other World Cup stories, some pretty Ghanaian ladies abroad have sent a strong warning to Nigerians and folks from other countries trolling Ghana after 3: 2 defeat to Portugal.

The gorgeous ladies made a video praising the Black Stars and said they did well regardless of the loss.

The video sparked reactions from many Africans as they dropped interesting replies to the beautiful ladies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh