Lawyer Mary Ohenewaa Afful has reportedly sent a controversial advice to Florence Obinim after her husband disclosed his funeral request

The legal practitioner supposedly claimed the gospel musician should leave her marriage, claiming no amount of prayers can fix a toxic marriage

Mary Ohenewaa Afful Esq’s remarks have caught the attention of many on social media, sparking widespread reactions among netizens

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Renowned Ghanaian lawyer Mary Ohenewaa Afful has reportedly asked Florence Obinim to leave her marriage to Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Ghanaian lawyer Mary Ohenewaa Afful advises Florence Obinim to divorce Bishop Obinim after her husband's funeral request. Image credit: Florence Obinim, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

A few days ago, Bishop Obinim made headlines after he made a funeral request, prohibiting his wife from participating in his burial arrangements after his death.

He made the controversial remarks while addressing his congregation at a church service.

According to Obinim, only his children and his church should be in charge of organising his burial service.

The founder of International God's Way Church explained that his decision is due to some things that have happened after some prominent Ghanaians, including Daddy Lumba, passed away.

In response, Florence Obinim, in an interview, stated that she was not amazed but claimed she was rather thankful to God that her husband had disclosed this while he was still alive.

The X video of both Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim speaking on the controversial funeral request is below.

Lawyer advises Florence Obinim after funeral request

According to a report by “The BBC Ghana”, Lawyer Mary Ohenewaa Afful has broken her silence on the brouhaha surrounding Florence Obinim and her husband.

The legal practitioner is said to have advised the gospel musician to leave her marriage now that she claimed to have become toxic.

As indicated by the blog, the lawyer noted that no prayer can fix a toxic marriage, especially when the man involved keeps turning his partner into a laughingstock.

Mary Ohenewaa Afful Esq supposedly added that no schnapps can dissolve an ordinance marriage, explaining that some situations require difficult decisions to protect one's peace and dignity rather than prayers.

The legal practitioner is said to have asked Florence Obinim to file for divorce as soon as possible before her supposed situation takes the path of Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late Daddy Lumba.

The lawyer's statement has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with a lot of concerned netizens sharing their thoughts.

The Facebook post of Mary Ohenewaa Afful Esq's remark about Bishop Obinim and Florence is below:

Lawyer Mary Ohenewaa’s Obinim advice sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Mary Ohenewaa Afful Esq broke her silence on the brouhaha surrounding Florence Obinim and her husband.

Nyarko Solomon wrote:

"Obinim is frustrated with how his church members are paying 5 cedis in collections ... That's the whole cost of dissolution in his marriage."

Empress Trish wrote:

"Madam, lawyer, please mind your business."

Qwesi wrote:

"Is the lawyer. God? All is about prayer. What lawyers don't know is that our God is a God of times and seasons. When the appointed time comes, it will be more beautiful than the beginning.

Alex Boubi wrote:

"I do agree with the lawyer 100%."

Florence Obinim expresses gratitude to Bishop Obinim for his transparency on his funeral arrangements when he dies. Photo credit: @florenceobinimministries & Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Obinim details relationship with Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim detailed his relationship with Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong during the business mogul's 60th birthday celebration party.

In a video, the popular preacher explained how he shared the same family as the renowned businessman.

Source: YEN.com.gh