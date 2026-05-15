Medikal has praised Fella Makafui's joyous dance during his 2026 TGMA performance as pure entertainment

In a video interview, the rapper expressed delight in connecting with audiences through his music during live performances

Social media has reacted positively to Medikal's comments on Fella's support despite their past relationship

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has spoken about the viral video showing Fella Makafui's reaction to his performance at the recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), describing the moment as pure entertainment.

Fella Makafui dances to Medikal's performance at TGMA 2026. Photo source: @fellamakafui, @ghmusicawards

Source: Instagram

Fella, Medikal's ex-wife, with whom she has her only daughter, Island Frimpong, danced happily as the rapper took the stage to deliver his performance.

The video of Fella Makafui dancing to Medikal's performance at the TGMA warmed hearts online. For many people, it was a show of maturity from the actress, despite what seemed like an acrimonious divorce for the two.

Medikal on Fella dancing to TGMA performance

Speaking on OK FM with host Nana Romeo, Medikal said he saw nothing out of the ordinary when he spotted Fella Makafui vibing to his music during his TGMA performance.

The rapper maintained that his sole purpose as an artist is to entertain, and watching anyone, including his ex-wife, enjoy his music is simply a win for him.

"It is entertainment," Medikal said repeatedly, stressing that he takes genuine pleasure in seeing fans dance and respond to his songs during live performances.

"I mean, it's entertainment. I'm glad I'm able to make someone happy through my music. I am always happy when people jam to my songs, for her to get up and jam to it, it was nice," he added.

The rapper also expressed satisfaction with his overall TGMA performance, noting that the energy of the crowd was a natural response to a good show.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Medikal's response to Fella dance

Medikal's response has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users weighing in on the significance of the moment, given their past relationship.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

Nini.O said:

"You know how Ghanaian presenters are, if he mentioned her name, the topic of the show would’ve changed."

Cynthia Asamoah said:

"So what is all this? Shouldn't she dance to his music? Are they enemies? If she is not having a child with him, are they not talking to each other? Ghana fo) kasa ooo eeeii boi3!"

AJ£€$dollars1 said:

"But my guy is being mature kakera, good answer.😂"

mannienuru said:

"This is the reason you've been my number 1 rapper from day1@MEDIKAL."

Fans hail Fella Makafui for her show of maturity during Medikal's performance at the TGMA 2026. Photo source: @amgmedikal, @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Medikal hurriedly leaves after Blacko wins AOTY

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal had been spotted in his first video after losing the 2026 TGMA Artiste Of The Year to Black Sherif.

The video showed Medikal leaving the event in high spirits while he held one of his team members,

Despite losing the main award, he won four categories, including the Most Popular Song with his Shoulder song.

Source: YEN.com.gh