Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo's husband Hanny Mouhtiseb turned a year older on Friday, December 16, 2022

The former Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection shared lovely photos in celebration of her man's birthday

Accompanying the photos which are from the couple's vacation to Dubai was heart touching birthday message

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has shared lovely photos with her husband, Hanny Mouhtiseb.

The photos, taken during a vacation of the couple to Dubai, had Adwoa Safo wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt while her husband wore a turquoise-coloured club t-shirt with white stripes.

The two wore turbans in different colours and matched their looks with black sunglasses as they sat in a vehicle to go on a desert ride. Some of the photos had them in loved-up poses including one where they both pouted for the camera.

Adwoa Safo shared the photos with her handsome husband on Friday, December 16, 2022, in celebration of his birthday on the same day.

In her caption to the photos on Facebook, she showered love on Mouhtiseb describing him as a wonderful husband and trusted friend.

"Happy Birthday my dear Hanny Mouhtiseb. My trusted friend and wonderful husband.

Each passing year, I am marveled by your amazing traits and constant support and strength. Together, we have braved the storms of the past year and I look forward to many more fulfilling years

Here's to a blissful day and many more wonderful years together. I Love ❤️ You dear. Kelvin, Daniella and I wish you a Blessed Happy Birthday," she said.

Adwoa Safo & Kennedy Agyapong's Son Got GHC500k Chevrolet Corvette As Birthday Gift

Meanwhile, Adwoa Safo recently splashed big money on her son with Kennedy Agyapong as he celebrated his birthday.

Adwoa Safo bought a convertible Chevrolet Corvette which was estimated to cost over GHC500,000 for the boy, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong.

The proud mother who is in the United States with her children shared videos of the moment Kelvin received his birthday gift.

