Osei Kwame Despite owns many expensive cars including a Bugatti Chiron which is estimated to be worth $3m

A video has popped up showing Despite's Bugatti being pushed by the roadside by some street boys

The video has caused a massive stir online as many Ghanaians wonder what might have happened to the car

Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite is known to own many expensive cars, one of which is a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

The Despite Media CEO recently hit the town with the car which was estimated to be worth about three million dollars at the time of purchase.

He seems to have encountered a problem with his expensive automobile, a video of which has surfaced online and is fast going viral.

Osei Kwame Despite's Bugatti Chiron seems to have developed a fault on the road Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Street boys push Despite's Bugatti by the road

In the video sighted on the Instagram page, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Despite's Bugatti Chiron is seen parked by the roadside.

Some young men stood at the back of the vehicle and were having some deliberations. After that, the young men tried to push the vehicle but it did not move.

See the video below:

Video of Despite's Bugatti being pushed sparks reactions

While it is not yet known whether Despite was in the car or it had even developed a fault, the video has triggered reactions among social media users.

Below are some of the reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Trigger Quame Cerez said:

Should have been towed ASAP …swag lowered

carolamankwah said:

That is what happens when the roads are not fit to accommodate such cars… it’s about time both rich and poor add their voices to fix the country oooo tome…. Ghana’s healthcare for instance is an absolute no no, something as basic as oxygen is not available to be administered to poor patients…this is da*n crazy and insane At this point all the leaders should bow ‍♂️ their heads in shame ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

Hakeem_pablo said:

Even airplanes Dey get fault .it’s a machine so it can develop fault anytime

bismark.frimpong2 said:

Maybe is short of petrol ⛽️

Despite slays in all-white for East Legon Executive Fitness Club thanksgiving

Meanwhile, Osei Kwame Despite proved countless times throughout the year that he is very fashionable.

The business mogul was recently spotted in an all-white ensemble for the annual thanksgiving service organized by Executive members of the East Legon Fitness Club.

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Media who always flaunts her wealthy and expensive cars on social media drove in a big Escalade.

