Famous TikTok star, Asantewaa, has flaunted her brand-new Honda CR-V as she dropped videos and photos of old cars she has owned

Beaming with smiles in the video, she gave her followers a 360 view of the exterior and interior of the Honda CR-V

More congratulatory messages are pouring in for the famous TikToker as she gives thanks to God for acquiring a new car

Popular TikTok Star, Asantewaa, has dropped a video flaunting a brand-new car of which she would be the sole owner soon.

Asantewaa drops video flaunting brand new car. Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

In the video, she played a gospel song which sought to give thanks and praises unto God.

The video started off with photos and videos of the two old cars she has owned, which are the Toyota Vitz, and the Hyundai Sonata.

Beaming with a smile as she walked into the car garage to check out the features of the brand-new car that she would be acquiring soon, she hinted that it was a Honda CR-V.

A part of the video showed how excited she was as she gave her followers a 360 view of the car. She then opened the car door and she mimicked driving it on the street.

Congratulatory messages keep pouring in as Asantewaa acquires a new car

osei__felicia said:

Hurrrrrrraaaaaaayyyyyyyyyy the year has begun well

jenni_frank stated:

Ouuuu my love, congratulations boo

asantewaaa_addict remarked:

Who Dey Nobody Dey‼️ If Ebe Easy make dem do am‼️CONGRATULATIONS MY QUEEN❤️❤️❤️ ENERGETIC 2023⚡⚡HERE WE COME

papaya_ex commented:

Aww, congratulations my love ❤️❤️❤️

iamnycheery remarked:

Just the way the year has started well, may it end well as well❤️

serwaas_nurses_scrubs said:

Chai, we are super grateful to God. Congratulations sis more wins ❤️❤️❤️

derimusic_ commented:

Lemme just come for the Sonata

abhenafavour said:

YaaaayyyyyOur Chioma don break the records again ooo…Oya drive on us…This is the doings of the Lord…We always want to see u happy…Enjoy love

Akrobeto Flaunts New Car In Video, Many Praise Him With Sweet Messages

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor, comedian and media personality Akwasi Boadi, known as Akrobeto, has gotten many showering him with praises after a video of him flaunting his new car surfaced online.

In the video, Akrobeto was walking out of a supermarket when the cameras spotted him walking towards his car which was parked in front of the supermarket. The supermarket was similar to those mini supermarkets, which are often located inside filling stations.

Source: YEN.com.gh