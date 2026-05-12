Vim Lady has got tongues wagging over her comments regarding claims that she had been appointed to serve on a committee in the NPP

In a video, she denied being named to any such committee, adding that she is not a card-bearing member of the opposition party

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the disclosure made by Vim Lady

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Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has reacted to claims that she had been named as a member of a sector policy committee framework introduced by the NPP.

In a new Facebook post, the seasoned journalist, who seemed displeased, denied claims being peddled around about her.

Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokuaa denies getting an appointment from the NPP Image credit: UTV/Facebook, Dr Bawumia/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

She labelled the alleged appointment as a smear campaign, especially after she condemned certain statements made by some individuals and also called on the NDC to apologise for certain statements.

Now based in the US, Vim Lady remarked that she is not a card-bearing member of the NPP and challenged anyone with contrary evidence to come forward.

She opined that efforts to tie her to NPP membership would not work, as she remains focused on her duties as a journalist.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo gets an appointment

The clarification from Vim Lady comes at a time when Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, a popular face on UTV’s United Showbiz, has been named as a member of the NPP sectoral committee for Tourism, Culture, and the Creative Arts.

Ghanaian media personality Arnold Asamoah gets an appointment from the NPP Image credit: UTV/Facebook, Dr Bawumia/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The appointment was confirmed in a press release shared on Facebook on May 8, 2026. The decision reportedly follows a joint meeting of the NPP National Executive Committee and National Council held on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Arnold is among 205 professionals and party stalwarts appointed to various committees to provide policy direction for the party.

The NPP, which lost power in the 2024 general elections to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), is currently undergoing internal reorganisation as it seeks to strengthen its appeal across different sectors.

The Facebook video is here:

Reactions to Vim Lady’s claims

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the claims made by Vim Lady.

Isaac Assan said:

“Sis, why worry yourself to explain to people? Chill kraaa.”

Nana Kobina Yaa Sortoh stated:

“It is good you don’t hold a membership card in NPP. Please, if I may ask, do you go to Gabby’s house for meals?”

Aniah Agyemang Mensah wrote:

“The question is, did you attend NPP meetings? Have you ever attended some?”

Abdul Razak Ayidekew said:

“We all know you are looking for appointments in the next window.”

Vim Lady blasts Gifty Oware

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, expressed astonishment over allegations against Gifty Oware-Mensah concerning alleged financial loss to the state.

In a video on X, Afia Pokua said she was disgusted by the charges filed against Gifty Oware-Mensah.

She indicated that although Gifty Oware-Mensah is innocent until proven guilty, no member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should defend her.

Source: YEN.com.gh