Ghana Passport Ranked 68th Most Powerful Passport in the World for 2026 on Henley Index
- The Ghana passport ranked 11th in Africa and 68th globally on the 2026 Henley Passport Index
- The ranking marks a significant recovery, rising 16 places from a low of the 81st position in 2021
- Ghanaian passport holders benefit from ECOWAS movement and access to visa-free countries
The Ghana passport has been ranked 11th in Africa and 68th globally on the 2026 Henley Passport Index.
According to the latest rankings, the Ghana passport can access over 60 countries visa-free.
Graphic Online reported that in 2021, the Ghana passport fell to a record low of 84th on the index.
Henley & Partners is the global leader in residence and citizenship planning.
Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors rely on its expertise and experience in this area.
The top five countries in the world are Singapore, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Sweden.
Ghana's current ranking of 68th represents a significant recovery of 16 places from the 2021 low.
Commenting on the latest ranking, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:
"Under the dynamic and stellar leadership of our Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, we're bouncing back stronger and better. We shall restore Ghana's passport to the top in the foreseeable future."
As a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ghanaian passport holders enjoy free movement within the sub-region in addition to other visa-free and visa-on-arrival destinations worldwide.
List of visa-free countries for Ghana
Bearers of Ghanaian passports can travel visa-free to over 40 nations and territories.
In June 2025, Ablakwa announced that Ghanaians could travel to Morocco without applying for a traditional visa.
This development was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between African countries.
Other countries Ghanaians can travel to without visas include:
- Bahamas – 90 days
- Bangladesh – 90 days
- Barbados – 180 days
- Benin – 90 days
- Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) – 90 days
- Dominica – 180 days
- Eswatini – 30 days
- Fiji – 120 days
- Gambia – 90 days
- Grenada – 90 days
- Guyana – 90 days
- Haiti – 90 days
- Kiribati – 90 days
- Malawi – 90 days
- Mauritius – 90 days
- Micronesia – 30 days
- Mozambique – 30 days
- Philippines – 30 days
- Rwanda – 90 days
- Saint Kitts and Nevis – 90 days
- Senegal – 90 days
- Singapore – 30 days
- South Africa – 90 days
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 90 days
- Tanzania – 90 days
- Uganda – 90 days
- Vanuatu – 120 days
- Zimbabwe – 90 days
- Belize
- Togo
- Sierra Leone
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Mali
- Liberia
- Jamaica
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Burkina Faso
- Cape Verde
- Trinidad and Tobago.
eVisa countries for Ghanaian citizens
There are also eVisa arrangements which allow Ghanaians to enter over 30 countries by applying for and getting their visa online.
This removes the need for physical visits to embassies for the following nations:
- Albania
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Bahrain
- Bhutan
- Botswana
- Cameroon
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Ethiopia
- Georgia
- Hong Kong
- Iraq
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Libya
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- Oman
- Papua New Guinea
- Qatar
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Suriname
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan – 30 days
- Vietnam – 90 days
- Zambia – 90 days
- DR Congo – 90 days
- Djibouti – 90 days
- India – 30 days
- Iran – 30 days
- Madagascar – 90 days
- Malaysia – 14 days
- Bolivia – 90 days.
Ghana passport fees reduced to GH¢350
YEN.com.gh also reported that the government had reduced the cost of an ordinary 32-page passport from GH¢500 to GH¢350.
In March 2025, Minister Ablakwa said this reduction was part of efforts to ensure that the cost of passports remains reasonable.
Ghana passport application fees were previously increased after a proposal by the ministry under Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.
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Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.