The Ghana passport ranked 11th in Africa and 68th globally on the 2026 Henley Passport Index

The ranking marks a significant recovery, rising 16 places from a low of the 81st position in 2021

Ghanaian passport holders benefit from ECOWAS movement and access to visa-free countries

The Ghana passport has been ranked 11th in Africa and 68th globally on the 2026 Henley Passport Index.

According to the latest rankings, the Ghana passport can access over 60 countries visa-free.

The Ghana passport ranks 68th globally on the 2026 Henley Passport Index. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that in 2021, the Ghana passport fell to a record low of 84th on the index.

Henley & Partners is the global leader in residence and citizenship planning.

Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors rely on its expertise and experience in this area.

The top five countries in the world are Singapore, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Sweden.

Ghana's current ranking of 68th represents a significant recovery of 16 places from the 2021 low.

Commenting on the latest ranking, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:

"Under the dynamic and stellar leadership of our Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, we're bouncing back stronger and better. We shall restore Ghana's passport to the top in the foreseeable future."

As a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ghanaian passport holders enjoy free movement within the sub-region in addition to other visa-free and visa-on-arrival destinations worldwide.

List of visa-free countries for Ghana

Bearers of Ghanaian passports can travel visa-free to over 40 nations and territories.

In June 2025, Ablakwa announced that Ghanaians could travel to Morocco without applying for a traditional visa.

This development was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between African countries.

Ghanaians no longer require traditional visas to travel to Morocco after a new policy announced by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

Other countries Ghanaians can travel to without visas include:

Bahamas – 90 days

Bangladesh – 90 days

Barbados – 180 days

Benin – 90 days

Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) – 90 days

Dominica – 180 days

Eswatini – 30 days

Fiji – 120 days

Gambia – 90 days

Grenada – 90 days

Guyana – 90 days

Haiti – 90 days

Kiribati – 90 days

Malawi – 90 days

Mauritius – 90 days

Micronesia – 30 days

Mozambique – 30 days

Philippines – 30 days

Rwanda – 90 days

Saint Kitts and Nevis – 90 days

Senegal – 90 days

Singapore – 30 days

South Africa – 90 days

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 90 days

Tanzania – 90 days

Uganda – 90 days

Vanuatu – 120 days

Zimbabwe – 90 days

Belize

Togo

Sierra Leone

Niger

Nigeria

Mali

Liberia

Jamaica

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Trinidad and Tobago.

eVisa countries for Ghanaian citizens

There are also eVisa arrangements which allow Ghanaians to enter over 30 countries by applying for and getting their visa online.

This removes the need for physical visits to embassies for the following nations:

Albania

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Bahrain

Bhutan

Botswana

Cameroon

Colombia

Ecuador

Ethiopia

Georgia

Hong Kong

Iraq

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Libya

Moldova

Mongolia

Myanmar

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Qatar

São Tomé and Príncipe

South Korea

South Sudan

Suriname

Syria

Tajikistan

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan – 30 days

Vietnam – 90 days

Zambia – 90 days

DR Congo – 90 days

Djibouti – 90 days

India – 30 days

Iran – 30 days

Madagascar – 90 days

Malaysia – 14 days

Bolivia – 90 days.

Ghana passport fees reduced to GH¢350

YEN.com.gh also reported that the government had reduced the cost of an ordinary 32-page passport from GH¢500 to GH¢350.

In March 2025, Minister Ablakwa said this reduction was part of efforts to ensure that the cost of passports remains reasonable.

Ghana passport application fees were previously increased after a proposal by the ministry under Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh