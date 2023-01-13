American radio presenter Charlamagne tha God has hailed Ghana's security system revealing that his stolen Yeezy slides worth thousands of cedis were returned in 25 minutes

He shared more highlights from his first trip to Ghana on the podcast called Brilliant minds which he cohosts with Andrew Schulz

His experience has generated massive reactions from other Ghanaians on social media as they share similar experiences

Popular American media personality, Charlamagne tha God, has commended Ghana for how its people do not tolerate petty crimes.

He revealed that when he lost his Adidas Yeezy slides which are worth thousands of cedis, he stated that it was retrieved in less than 25 minutes.

On the website of Stock X, the adult Yeezy slides go for about $442 which is approximately GH₵ 5,304 per the Google exchange rate.

He made these comments when he shared his experience about his trip to Ghana on a podcast called Brilliant Idiots which he cohosts with Andrew Schulz.

Charlamagne stated that the tight security system in place is the main reason why nightlife in Ghana is much more fun. He stated that it is usually free of violence and safe for partygoers.

"They (Ghanaians) really look down upon stealing. Like in a real way,” he said.

He hinted that when one is in a public place such as the market and he/she hears the local name for a thief, and that thief is caught, he/she is beaten severely.

He then urged all diasporans and revellers to consider going to Ghana to enjoy and experience the goodness and the positive energy the country radiates.

Reactions as Charlamagne tha God hails Ghana's security culture on podacst

@LaudDePoet said:

If we shout "ewi oooo" you better have vanishing medicine

@deborahlamar9 remarked:

So very true, we are not like Nigerians. If we take what doesn't belongs to us, we feel it within and bring it back. Nigerians never return anything

@Moskiflow said:

E be true waaa. Once we shout julo or ju) or kuronfuo or ewi. Better run for your life Mr light fingers cos we go beat shege kommot for your head

@kamal_dine10 remarked:

Ghana is a safe haven

@iamopele commented:

Chale Ghana be very good place. If wanna leaders get sense paa like eno be we this. Security for here saf good pass

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have come out to share similar experiences as Charlamagne tha God opened up about security issues in Ghana compared to that of the United States of America.

