Anthony Mackie was spotted watching Ghana's World Cup game against Panama

The Hollywood star is best known for playing Captain America in Marvel movies

His appearance excited fans, with many pointing to his reported Ghanaian roots

Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie was among the high-profile guests who attended Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup clash against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Anthony Mackie turns heads at the Ghana World Cup match. Image credit: Anthony Mackie, Caleb Yirenkyi

Source: UGC

The American actor, best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was listed among the confirmed VIPs for the match. His appearance added a touch of Hollywood to the Black Stars' big night on the world stage.

Mackie was named alongside several respected Ghanaian personalities who were also present to support the national team.

Anthony Mackie at the Ghana-Panama game

The VIP list included Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Chief Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie, and former Black Stars stars Asamoah Gyan and Samuel Osei Kuffour.

Check out the X post below:

Mackie's presence quickly caught the attention of fans, especially after cameras showed him in the stands during the match. Many supporters took to social media to celebrate seeing such a popular Hollywood figure at a Ghana game.

For many Ghanaians, it was not just about his fame. It was also about the connection many fans feel with him because of his reported ancestral link to the country.

Anthony Mackie's Ghanaian roots

Mackie is said to have Ghanaian roots through his great-grandparents, a detail that has often been discussed by fans online.

Check out his presence at the stadium below:

His appearance at Ghana's World Cup game, therefore, felt special to many supporters, who saw it as another proud moment for the country.

Who is Anthony Mackie?

Anthony Mackie is an award-winning American actor best known for playing Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon and later Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Born on September 23, 1978, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Mackie studied acting at the prestigious Juilliard School before launching a successful career in film and television.

He first gained widespread recognition through roles in movies such as 8 Mile, Million Dollar Baby, The Hurt Locker and The Adjustment Bureau. However, it was his role in Marvel's blockbuster franchise that made him a global star.

In 2021, Mackie's character officially became Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, succeeding Steve Rogers.

Beyond acting, he is known for his humour, confidence and strong advocacy for diversity in Hollywood. Mackie remains one of the most influential Black actors in the entertainment industry today.

Veep Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang exhibits joy as Black Stars win their World Cup opener with a late goal. Photo credit: @NJOAgyemang

Source: Facebook

Jane Naana reacted to Black Stars' win

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama with a late goal from Caleb Yirenkyi in their 2026 World Cup opener.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang celebrated joyfully at the match, showcasing her support for the national team.

Ghanaians who watched the video of her jubilation thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on it.

Source: YEN.com.gh