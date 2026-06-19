Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was laid to rest on June 18, 2026, at Aziukwukwa in Ujari Village, Arochukwu, in Nigeria's Abia State, during a solemn funeral service

His widow, Anwuli Ekubo, who had been married to the actor privately, made her first major public appearance at his Service of Songs before attending his burial

In a heartbreaking graveside moment, Anwuli prayed over her husband's remains, gave him a final kiss, and helped place the last soil on his grave

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Emotions run high as Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, bade an emotional farewell to him at his grave during his final burial rites.

Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, stirs heavy emotions as she says a final goodbye at his graveside on June 18, 2026. Image credit: @mediaroomhubb, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The popular Nollywood actor tragically lost his life on May 11, 2026, at Evercare Hospital in Lagos.

According to a statement from his family, he passed away due to complications from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and Friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke,” the statement read.

“After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from.”

The Instagram post announcing Alexx Ekubo’s sad death is below.

Alexx Ekubo’s wife says emotional farewell

After Alexx Ekubo’s death, one of the remarkable details that emerged was that he had been married out of the public eye.

The actor’s wife, Anwuli Ekubo, grabbed attention on social media with her beauty, grace, and class amid her grief as she was spotted for the first time at his Service of Songs event.

On Thursday, June 18, the late actor was laid to rest in a solemn Funeral Service and Reception at Aziukwukwa in Ujari Village, Arochukwu, in Nigeria’s Abia State.

A heartbreaking moment from the ceremony showed Alexx Ekubo’s widow saying her final goodbye to him at his gravesite.

Anwuli, who was overcome with grief, prayed over her husband’s remains and the last fistful of soil to be placed on his grave.

After her conversation with God, the grieving widow gave her departed partner a final kiss before helping to place the soil on his grave for the last time.

The moving scene left many social media users in tears, while some expressed concern over the heavy toll of the tragedy.

Below is the Instagram video of Alexx Ekubo’s wife saying a final goodbye to his remains.

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo’s wife’s goodbye

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the final goodbye Alexx Ekubo’s widow gave at his funeral and graveside.

aduganjollof said:

"How does one even recover from this 😢?"

baag_elearning_hub said:

"Alex’s wife is SUPER STRONG!!! 💔 How death snatched her love 💕 and dented her image as a young widow! Heavenly Father, I don’t know this woman, but from the bottom of my heart, I pray for her. Give her strength. Heal her heart. Give her the grace and spiritual strength that she needs to go through this phase."

its.giftie wrote:

"Anwuli may God console you! I call forth the Holy Spirt, the great comforter! May you feel His aura like a warm embrace🫂 I speak peace over you, May God heal your broken heart🙏. May God stand in the gap for you🙏. Alex has transitioned; he’s now an angel watching over you🕊️. Anwuli, receive strength! In Jesus mighty name. Amen!🙏

Ijayogb commented:

"I keep thinking why he didn't meet Anwuli first instead of the other girl? It's well ❤️‍🩹."

Alexx Ekubo's sister, Treasure Amarachi Ekubo, shares emotional memories of her late brother a few hours before his burial. Image credit: @treasureekubo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Alexx Ekubo's sister shares fond memories

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo's sister shared fond memories of their time together hours before his scheduled final burial rites.

In a series of posts shared on TikTok, Treasure Ekubo posted photographs capturing memorable moments from their childhood all the way until they became adults.

Source: YEN.com.gh