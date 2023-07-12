Efia Odo's former boyfriend, Nana Wan, has turned a year older and celebrated with family and friends

The young businessman spent time with his people while he flaunted his riches on his special day

In videos from his birthday celebration, Nana Wan was spotted showing his posh Rolls Royce

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Wiafe, popularly known as Nana Wan, has celebrated his birthday in style.

Nana Wan turned a year older on Monday, July 10, 2023, and had a blast with family and friends.

In videos shared by bloggers who attended the birthday party of the businessman showed a happy atmosphere at the party venue.

Efia Odo's ex-boyfriend Nana Wan has celebrated his birthday in style Photo source: @ghhper1, @mr_wealth

Source: Instagram

Nana Wan flaunts Rolls Royce

Dressed in a turquoise blue Versace outfit, Nana Wan who socialite and actress Efia Odo admitted to have dated looked dapper as he arrived at the party.

He drove in a posh-looking Rolls Royce which is white in colour. In one of the videos shared by GH Hyper, he was seen sitting in the car with a glass of champagne in his hand.

A part of the video showed Nana Wan's Rolls Royce parked at a filling station. A lady brought a bottle of champagne and poured it into his glass.

Another video showed Nana Wan cutting his birthday cake. He was supported by his wife and daughter while the others present hailed him.

Those present went ahead to say some prayers for Nana Wan and wished that he makes more money.

Earlier, Nana Wan had shared photos of him standing beside his Rolls Royce and posing.

Source: YEN.com.gh