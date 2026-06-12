Kubala King’s wife, Jean Gasho, also known as Queen Nandi, and handmaiden Asnat have stirred attention with a new TikTok video

The clip comes after Kubala King’s deportation from Scotland and his recent forest videos from Sunyani

Their announcement has sparked fresh questions about whether the Kubala circle is preparing to reunite in Ghana

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Kubala King’s wife, Jean Gasho, popularly known in the Kubala Kingdom as Queen Nandi, and his associate Kaura Taylor, also known as Asnat, have sparked reactions after sharing a new TikTok video announcing plans to join him in Sunyani.

Queen Nandi and Asnat to join the Kubala King in Sunyani after deportation. Image credit: @moorishtribe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video, posted on TikTok by an account linked to the Kubala movement, showed Queen Nandi and Asnat dancing inside a room while holding symbolic items.

Queen Nandi was seen dancing with what looked like a staff, while Asnat, dressed in white, danced in the background.

What drew the most attention was the text placed on the video, which read:

“Baba Charo, your wives are coming to SUNYANI.”

Watch the TikTok video of their announcement below:

The caption of the post also repeated the same message, suggesting that the 2 women are preparing to relocate to Ghana to join Kubala King following his deportation from Scotland.

Who are Queen Nandi and Asnat?

Queen Nandi is the wife of Kubala King, known in private life as Kofi Offeh. Within the movement, she presents herself as the Queen of the Kubala Kingdom and has been one of the most vocal figures speaking on his behalf since his deportation.

Asnat, whose real name is Kaura Taylor, is also closely associated with the group and has often been described as a handmaiden within the Kubala circle.

Their latest dance video has now added a new twist to the story, especially because Kubala King has recently been sharing videos from what appears to be a forest area in Sunyani.

Kubala King's deportation back story

Kubala King was deported from Scotland after his controversial attempt to establish the Kingdom of Kubala in a wooded area attracted attention from authorities.

Since returning to Ghana, he has been spotted in Sunyani and has shared several videos from a bushy environment, where he appears to be continuing his kingdom mission.

With Queen Nandi and Asnat now announcing plans to join him, many social media users believe the Kubala story may be entering a new phase in Ghana.

The video has drawn mixed reactions online. Some users found it dramatic and entertaining, while others questioned what the group intends to do in Sunyani.

For now, the TikTok post has made one thing clear: Kubala King’s movement is not ending with his deportation. Instead, his closest women appear ready to continue the journey with him in Ghana.

Footage from inside the thick Sunyani bush where the Kubala King now stays is trending after his deportation from Scotland. Image credit: The Southern Moorish Tribe

Source: TikTok

Kubala King shared life in Sunyani forest

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kubala King has drawn attention again after sharing a new video from what looks like a deep forest area in Sunyani.

The latest clip comes after earlier posts showed him settling into a jungle-like environment following his deportation.

His forest lifestyle has sparked fresh conversations as many continue to watch the next stage of the 'Kubala Kingdom'.

Source: YEN.com.gh