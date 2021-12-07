Mary Got Fit is arguably Ghana's fittest female social media sensation

The fitness enthusiast and model has turned her interest into a career as a fitness instructor

Mary Got Fit was recently took 1st at the William Bonac Classic Show; a muscle event in Kumasi

Mary Nyarko popularly known as Mary Got Fit on social media is a multiple award winning female bodybuilder ,fitness trainer, model, social media sensation and the first woman to ever compete in Man Ghana Competition.

The shredded beauty is a member of the Ghana Bodybuilding Fitness Association and has won awards in different competitions locally and internationally.

In 2019, Mary was the firsts lady to compete in Man Ghana Female Figure which she won with no contender in the category. She also place 1st for Female Figure at NPC Qualifier for Ghana William Bonac Classic Show.

Mary Got Fit.source: Instagram/@marygotfit

Source: Instagram

Mary's Instagram is an exciting one for workout and fitness enthusiasts and lovers. With her beautifully shredded physique and amazing workout posts, she has been able to garner over ten thousand followers on Instagram.

She now doubles a workout instructor with amazing reviews online. Mary also hopes to obtain a Pro card (professional card) soon. This ensures that she is paid for such competition.

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 of her that shows her intriguing physique and stunning muscle flex photos from her Instagram.

1. Mary Photographs after her win at 2019 Man Ghana Female Figure which she took first place.

2.

3.

4. Mary Got Fit flexing here muscles in a room.

5. With these strong and cut triceps and calves, Mary poses readily in this outdoor photo

6. The Fitness Queen flaunts her six packs in this stunning photo.

7.Its never a complete fitness routine without the back work out.

8. Its only a fitness queen that can take on a full body workout at a go.

9. With great work out comes great flexibility. Mary proves it in photo.

10. God is a woman and Mary Got Fitness validates that saying.

