Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, wows her fans and Bhimnatives after a video of her singing in patois popped up

She was driving and jamming to her husband's song and sang the song word for word

Fans reacted with love for Stonebwoy's song and appreciated her for singing the song too well

Wife of Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artiste, Stonebwoy has gotten her fans drooling over her talent while singing her husband's song and not missing any line.

She was driving in her car and singing a popular song by Stonebwoy and doing it with the attitude of her husband.

Dr Louisa sings Stonebwoy's song in patois and wows her fans Photo source: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Aside from having a love for Stonebwiy's songs, she did not forget to sing them with Stonebwoy's usual singing lip movements and attitude when he performed his songs.

After hearing her sing Stonebwoy's song with a melodious voice, she might be a doctor, but fans suggest she features her husband in one of his songs.

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, sings her husband's song

Netizens reacted to Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, singing his song in patois

emprezzgh commented:

I think it is absolutely safe to say stoneboy and his wife are the best celebrity couple

iam_ama_ghana commented:

She was a bhim fan before becoming a bhim wife because eiii❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

danquahella commented:

This a real definition of a gud and supportive wife ooo. She got all the package for daddy bhimmm❤️❤️

celebrity_firewoman commented:

A supportive wife and a number 1 fan

mansahkaakyire_baakop3 commented:

1Gadess ❤️❤️Proud Bhim native till casket ❤️#Bhim

one agency commented:

The song it self dey beeee keeeke.. is it out yet

Stonebwoy praises his wife after tasting her cooking

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, in a Snapchat video, cooked him a scrumptious-looking plate of boiled yam and stew.

The dancehall musician was in heaven once he tasted the dish and showered his wife with words of adoration. Stonebowy said marriage was a good thing and had Louisa smiling broadly while he adored her for her cooking. The couple has been posting fun times with each other and their adorable kids.

Source: YEN.com.gh