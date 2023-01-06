Kidi and his cute son, Zane went on a road trip and bonded in a cute video that was shared by a fan page on TikTok

The Afrobeats star, in the video, said he was chilling with his boss and put the camera on the adorable little boy

The adorable footage warmed the hearts of Kidi's fans as they could not get over the cuteness on display

Ghanaian musician, Kidi, in a video shared by a fan page on TikTok went on a road trip with his adorable son, Zane.

Kidi Goes On Road Trip With Son Zane Photo Source: kidimusic on Instagram, kidighana on TikTok

The Afrobeats star, had his favourite sidekick in the passenger seat while he drove and made a video.

Zane had his seat belt wrapped around his waist whiles he sat quietly next to his daddy. A proud Kidi, turned the camera towards Zane and said he was chilling with his boss.

The adorable little boy waved at the camera which made Kidi laugh. Kidi in the past has shared multiple videos bonding with Zane.

It is evident that the 'Touch It' hitmaker adores his son very much. Kidi, had Zane at the young age of 23, before becoming famous.

He has shown that Zane is one of his biggest sources of happiness as he is always smiling and laughing when around the little boy. Kidi's fans admired how close he and his son were.

Fans Fawn Over Kidi And Zane

abhenamariama said:

Chairman Zane Adey feel him ruff

Miss rina commented:

pls come and adopt me so I can be his big sis

Nana Kojo McRomeo wrote:

Baby Zane. He go like fufu waaa

Glorz_xx reacted:

He is soo guy guy like the dad ❤️, and you both are cute

kristonti8 also wrote:

our Boss is waving us like Prince Charles of England! we hear you

