Archipalago, in an interview with Kingdom FM, lamented about what he described as the unfair treatment of Asantes in Ghana

The socialite pointed out that other tribes in Ghana had a massive disdain for the people of Asanteman

Archipalago made these assertions when he touched on the lack of recognition accorded him as an influential figure in digital media in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician and social media influencer, Archipalago, in an interview on Kingdom FM, lamented about the lack of recognition he feels he has received as an influencer and media personality.

Archipalago attributed his lack of recognition to discrimination and hatred towards Asantes, an ethnic group to which he belongs.

Archipalago Laments About Discrimination Against Asantes Photo Source: Archipalago

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Fifi Pratt, Archipalago voiced his frustration with Ghanaian bloggers and other media stakeholders and how he has been overlooked and undervalued despite his hard work and talent.

He argued that the discrimination and hate that Asantes face from other tribes extends to the media, where Asantes are not given the same opportunities and recognition as folks from other ethnic groups. He mentioned that many peeps call Asantes derogatory names and stereotypes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Archipalago's comments have sparked a discussion on social media, with many agreeing with his sentiments. They argued that Ghana is plagued by biases and prejudices that prevent Ashantes from being accorded the respect they deserve.

Folks Agree With Archipalago

James Gyasi said:

True talk Palago they look down upon us paaa tribalism

NaNa Kwame Sarpong Kumankumah commented:

Yes they should respect Kumasi people because Kumasi y3dom

Samuel Tuga Antwi wrote:

on the Asante Twi part........you were bold to say it without fear

Salasy Koffi wrote:

You are right brother,i dont even know why some tribes hate Ashantis like that,but in music,drama,church,market everywhere they speak TWI

Archipalago Tells Yaw Dabo To Apologize To Ghanaians

In another story, Achipalgo met Yaw Dabo at The Kotoka International Airpot and demanded that the Kumawood actor apologize to Ghanaians for an utterance he made.

Dabo, in a previous interview with Saddick Adams, said folks who spend even an hour watching movies are lazy.

The statement attracted a lot of backlash from Ghanaians as they were not pleased with Dabo's utterances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh