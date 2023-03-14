Captain Smart has responded to criticisms which have greeted the rousing welcome given to Nana Ama McBrown after she joined Onua TV

McBrown was unveiled as a new presenter of Onua TV, with Afia Schwar and others criticising Captain Smart for wearing t-shirts the actress' photo

In reply, Captain Smart has indicated that he even intends to get McBrown's face tattooed at her back to make haters more jealous

Onua TV/FM's morning Captain Smart has fired back at Afia Schwarzenegger and other critics of the unveiling of Nana Ama McBrown as an Onua TV presenter.

McBrown, the presenter of UTV's United Showbiz, left the station and was unveiled as a new presenter for Media General's Onua TV on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The announcement on Monday ended many rumours surrounding the future of the award-winning actress, who had been off United Showbiz since the start of 2023.

McBrown unveiled by Onua TV in a grand style

The unveiling of McBrown at Onua TV ended up as a grand durbar with an elaborate welcome ceremony.

Featuring prominently were staff of Onua TV, led by Captain Smart, who wore branded t-shirts with their new colleague's photo printed on the front.

Afia Schwar and others criticise Captain Smart over McBrown's welcome

While many people were impressed with the grand welcome given to McBrown, not everyone was pleased about it.

Leading criticisms of the gesture was Afia Schwar, who described Captain Smart and those who wore McBrown t-shirts as people with no strong brands.

Captain Smart fires Afia Schwar, other critics of the big welcome for McBrown

But appearing on his morning show on Tuesday, Captain Smart did not mince as he told Afia Schwar and other critics to shut up.

According to Captain Smart, Schwar was pained and was only criticising because she wished to have been in the shoes of McBrown to receive the same treatment.

He noted that he had come a long way with McBrown from their days in Kumasi and feels proud of McBrown's success and thus will hail her anytime.

"I will have McBrown's image drawn at my back as a tattoo...I am not a small presenter and I know my value but I feel proud about all I did to welcome her. We have come a long way from Kumasi. I'll even produce her show to make her comfortable.

"We love you Nana. On the day of your first programme, we will wear new t-shirts in pink to welcome you. I know my sister and so if you don't know her, shut up," he said among others.

See the video below:

McBrown finally breaks silence on why she left UTV

Meanwhile, McBrown has explained the circumstances leading to her move from Despite Media as presenter of UTV's United Showbiz.

In an interview, McBrown shed light on her working conditions (contract) at UTV and why she left.

