Ghanaian artiste and producer D Black said he and his friend Kwabena Kwabena have finally made it after 13 years

He posted a photo of himself and the highlife artiste, saying that they are finally "Somebodys" after recording their song "Somebody" 13 years ago

He felt proud that the song was a hit after its release in 2010 and was grateful for their achievements after the milestone

Ghanaian artiste and producer D Black has posted a photo of himself and his longtime friend Kwabena Kwabena, eulogising him and congratulating himself as well for their achievements.

D Black and Kwabena Kwabena released their hit song, Somebody, in 2010. The song became a national hit song and was sung by every Ghanaian in almost every household.

D Black says he and Kwabena Kwabena are finally Somebodys 13 years after their "Somebody" track Photo source: @dblackgh

The song spoke about a distressed young man praying to God in a temple for redemption from criticism and the hardships he was facing. The song's words inspired the youth, especially, to never give up and bow to certain negative societal experiences.

In the video, Kwabena Kwabena acted as a man of God, consoling and advising D Black to look up to God for the desired change.

The artiste feels the motive of the song has manifested for them 13 years after composing and releasing the song.

See D Black's Instagram post about Kwabena Kwabena below:

Some netizens commented under the post:

richiemedia_ commented:

Actually, this is my first time seeing or hearing this song. Really amazing

iambruceofficial_ commented:

One of my favourites back then @dblackgh @kbkbmuzic

iamami_85 commented:

The acting skills tho @dblackgh

alhassannabil commented:

U too u get hits oo.

