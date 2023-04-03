Ghanaian music group Keche said they were snubbed by their friends and artistes, Kwesi Arthur and Kofi Kinaata, some time ago

They stated that they requested a feature from the music icons but were turned down and never got a reply from them afterwards

According to Keche they had been great friends of the artistes and had gone to their shows and sacrificed their time to help them in those times

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian music group, Keche, has recounted how they have been snubbed by some colleague artistes in the entertainment industry.

The disappointed duo revealed that they have reached out to some friends who have turned them down after requesting a feature from them.

Keche said they were denied a feature by Kwei Arthur and Kofi Kinaata @kinaatagh @kwesiarthur @_andrewking

Source: Instagram

Among these artistes they mentioned were Kwesi Arthur and Kofi Kinaata. Keche Joshua who was backed by his mate Keche Andrew said that some time ago, they had to sacrifice for artistes like Kofi Kinaata.

Speaking on Sammy Flex's Class Showbiz, Keche Joshua added that they could drive for hours to Takoradi to be a part of Kofi Kinaata's concerts but would not complain about it because they feel they are helping a friend and a colleague artiste.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Yet when the table turned, Kofi Kinaata refused to return the favour and this has hurt them for some time.

Joshua said that it was the same for Kwesi Arthur who also refused them a feature, and according to them, this would not be healthy for Ghana music since it will breed disappointment, hatred and separation. The artistes wish that these acts would stop.

Watch the video of Keche's interview below:

Keche Andrew says he will not allow his wife to use his song for her campaign

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Keche Andrew, a member of the Keche singing group, said in an interview with Abeiku Santana that he would not allow his politician wife to use his song.

He said he is in a group and hence will need permission from his partner to allow his wife to use their songs in their campaign. Netizens have reacted to his statement from him and have shared their views on whether he should go ahead with it or change his mind

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh