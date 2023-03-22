Ghanaian actress Evelyn Addo popularly known for her character Nina in the popular Home Sweet Home, has released photos of her son

The talented screen diva looked ethereal in a stylish outfit as she outdoors her handsome son to the world

Evelyn Addo is part of the new Ghanaian television series Accra Medic, featuring stars like Kokui Saloamey, Elaine Attoh and Aaron Adatsi

Ghanaian actress Evelyn Addo has shared stunning photos of her son as he celebrates his first birthday.

The style influencer looked radiant in a turtleneck cutout blue dress for the lovely photoshoot. She slayed in flawless makeup as she smiled beautifully for the camera.

The celebrity baby looked dapper in a blue short-sleeve shirt and blue striped shorts, blue and stylish socks for the photoshoot. Evelyn Addo walked down the aisle in August 2021 in a lavish ceremony.

Some social media users have commented on Evelyn Addo's Instagram posts;

Check the photo of Ghanaian actress Evelyn Addo and her son

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Evelyn Addo, best known for playing Nina in the enduring TV series Home Sweet Home, who is now an adult.

As seen on Instagram, the young actress has grown into a stunning young woman with a fantastic fashion sense.

Evelyn Addo is one of the few Ghanaian actresses who rose to fame young and continues to wow her followers with her exceptional exciting skills.

