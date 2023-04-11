Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, was mobbed by his fans at Akim Adwafo while performing a show

The actor's fans were overly excited to meet him as he waved at them in a convoy and took pictures with him

His fans jammed to his music, making netizens wonder how he could blend music and acting so well that he is relevant in both fields

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah was received well by his fans, who gave him a presidential welcome on his arrival for an Easter festival music showing in their town.

Fans of the actor mobbed him at Akim Adwafo as he stormed the town in a convoy with his crew to perform for them in the homecoming event, which featured other stars.

Lil Win received a presidential welcome from his fans as he stormed the town to perform in an easter concert Photo source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

When Lil Win arrived in the town, his fans had already gathered around and waited for his arrival. The Great Minds school owner, who has expressed love for kids, was happy about his welcome and how they chanted his name.

The celebrated Ghanaian Kumawood actor, who is known for his hilarious quotes and rib-cracking acting gestures, shared the post on April 9th 2023, on his Instagram page with a caption that showed his appreciation to his fans for their support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lil Win wrote:

Thank You, Akim Adwafo, for the welcome. God bless you, Nana kwadwo Ahenkroah IV, for the Royal Invite. Am performing Tonight @ Adwafo D/A SCHOOL PARK. It’s all about the Adwafo Homecoming #wezzyempire

Watch Lil Win's video at his Easter concert at Akim Dwafo below

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win shares a video of himself singing to his fans in an easter holiday concert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Lil Win posted a video of himself passionately singing a romantic song to his wife's portrait.

He showed facial expressions and body language showing the comic actor drunk in love. He marked the video with a beautiful caption in which he expressed his love for his wife and how much he would do to ensure that she felt loved and safe by him throughout their marriage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh