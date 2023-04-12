TikToker Asantewaa has shared new details on how she allegedly got duped by Eyram, actor Aaron Adatsi's baby mama

In an interview with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show on YouTube on April 12 2023, Asantewaa recalled how Eyram allegedly took money to build a house on her behalf

The actress alleged that Eyram had plotted to dupe her and was a fan who used to pester her on social media before they later got acquainted

TikTok sensation Asantewaa has revealed new details about how Eyram, the baby mama of popular Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi, allegedly duped her. Asantewaa, who was involved in a social media brawl with Eyram a few months ago, accused her of taking money to build a house on her behalf, only to later find out that she had been conned.

Asantewaa (Left) Eyram and Aaron Adatsi (Right) Photo Source: _its_eyramgh, asantewaa

Source: Instagram

Speaking on Kwaku Manu's Aggressive Interview show on YouTube on April 12, 2023, Asantewaa recounted how she met Eyram and how the alleged scam unfolded. According to the TikToker, Eyram had been a fan who used to pester her on social media before they eventually became friends. Asantewaa claimed that Eyram proposed a building project, and she agreed to it since it seemed like a good idea.

Asantewaa Details How The Alleged Scam Unfolded

Asantewaa alleged that she gave Eyram money for the project but had never visited the site or demanded pictures because she trusted her and wanted it to be a surprise for herself. However, she became suspicious after Eyram started to ask for more money without providing any updates on the project. Asantewaa said she decided to visit the site one day with her manager, and what she saw left her stunned.

Upon reaching the building site, Asantewaa claimed that little work had been done, with the building being at the lintel stage despite Eyram having taken a significant amount of money from her. Asantewaa said that she felt betrayed and realized that she had been duped. She also alleged that Eyram had plotted to scam her from the beginning and had only pretended to be her friend to gain her trust.

The social media brawl between Asantewaa and Eyram had made headlines a few months ago, with Asantewaa accusing Eyram of duping her. Eyram, on the other hand, had denied the allegations. A building expert spoke to YEN.com.gh previously about how to avoid real estate scams.

