Famous Ghanaian politician, Sarah Adwoa Safo was spotted rocking a blue pair of jeans that accentuated her voluptuous curves and a white shirt to go with it

She was present at the commissioning of the multi-purpose 312 housing units for the Ghana Police Service which took place at the Atomic Police Station in Accra on April 19, 2023

Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the Dome-Kwabenya MP as they gushed over how stunning she looked

Ghanaian lawyer and politician Sarah Adwoa Safo was spotted flaunting her admirable curves in a pair of blue jeans and white top at a state function.

The MP for Dome Kwabenya was present at the commissioning of the multi-purpose 312 housing units for the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

The ceremony took place at the Atomic Police Station in Accra on April 19, 2023.

Many dignitaries were present, including, President Akufo-Addo, the Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service, George Akuffo Dampare, and other politicians.

Details of Adwoa Safo's outfit

She wore a pair of sea-blue jeans that accentuated her curves. She paired it with a white long-sleeved shirt.

The top buttons of the shirt were opened to create a v-shaped neckline that revealed an ash inner.

She completed the jeans and the shirt with a pair of high-heeled slippers. She wore a short wig that was parted in the middle, and it hung over her shoulders gracefully.

See videos below of Adwoa Safo looking elegant in jeans.

Ghanaians admire how stunning Adwoa Safo looked in jeans

Ghanaians filled the comment section with compliments. Others also expressed their admiration for the hardworking and dedicated Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya.

See selected comments below:

priscyamp stated:

very beautiful

ashantis__finest remarked:

Soooooo beautiful

annonymous_114 said:

Awurade “Better soup na money kill am” Ahuofe paa nie!

justin896ghu commented:

Beautiful is an understatement ❤️

amasafoa8 said:

Adwoa Gaddafi...you are so unique honey

the_tennis_chic remarked:

She's soo pretty

sika_bills said:

sitting down pretty ❤️

charityosei52 remarked:

Beautiful Queen ♥️♥️♥️

