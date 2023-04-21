The twin music duo have shared their struggles in their music journey and how they were fortunate to have been spotted by a good samaritan

The Tagoe Sisters said that they were so poor that they had to carry and mix mortar to survive but their lives changed after they started singing at church and wedding events

Upon gaining the admiration of Ghanaian media personality Pikus Laryea, they started performing at the Calvary Baptist Church

Ghanaian twin music duo Lydia Dedei Yawson and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, popularly known as Tagoe Sisters, have shared their journey through music and how they struggled to survive.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra Radio, the twin sisters shared that they were so poor that they had to mix and carry concrete on their heads before they could make ends meet.

They added that before being known as Tagoe Sisters, they were just twin sisters who loved to sing and mostly played at weddings and other events at the Calvary Baptist Church located at Kwame Nkrumah Circle at the time.

The sisters detailed that they gained the admiration of Ghanaian media personality Pikus Laryea, who later introduced them to GBC to perform at a program organised by the media station. There, they got their name "Tagoe sisters" after struggling to come up with a name earlier.

"We were asked, what are your names? I replied I am Lydia Tagoe and she is Elizabeth Tagoe. And then he said, you will now be called Tagoe Sisters," said Lydia, revealing how Pikus helped them with their group name.

The sisters added that this happened somewhere in 1979, and they have been grateful to God for how He has miraculously positioned people in their lives to favour them.

Watch the video of the Tagoe Sisters talking about how they mixed mortar and struggled in life below

Tagoe Sisters celebrate their birthday with Empress Gifty and other gospel artistes

