Linda Ocloo denies claims of paying for the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours award

Controversy arises over award event fees, sparking criticism and calls for Ocloo's dismissal

Ocloo wins Best Regional Minister amid public backlash regarding her performance and regional issues

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has countered claims she may have paid to receive an award at the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.

She suggested that it was an insult to all involved in the awards scheme, like traditional leaders.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, responds to claims from Kpessa-Whyte that he may have paid to receive an award. Credit: SIGA/Ocloo Linda

Source: Facebook

"Are you telling me that all the people who received awards paid money before they were recognised? Are you saying that the Director-General of the National Service Authority paid for it before she was honoured? Are you saying that the chiefs and other dignitaries who attended paid before receiving recognition?"

On Asaase Radio, Ocloo, who was honoured as the Best Regional Minister, was responding to concerns raised by Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte, Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority, whom she defeated multiple times in primary elections in Shai-Osudoku.

What did Kpessa-Whyte claim?

According to Kpessa-Whyte, he was approached by the organisers and informed that attendance to receive the award was linked to either a sponsorship package worth GH¢50,000 or the purchase of a table for eight at GH¢25,000.

"Out of caution, I advised my staff to contact the organisers and seek clarity. It was only then that we discovered that attendance at the event to receive the supposed honour was tied to payment."

Ocloo said she had no interest in engaging with the claims, suggesting they may have been out of envy given their history.

In other categories at the event, Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah was named Best Male Performing Minister for 2026.

Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency and Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Toffey, also emerged as Best Deputy Minister at the awards ceremony.

Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, was adjudged Best Female Minister for 2026.

Linda Ocloo's win causes uproar

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@SesimeYouTuber wrote:

"Mediocrity paaaa nie!!!!!! The Greater Accra Regional Minister is a loose talker. Reshuffle has to touch the Greater Regional Minister. Flooding all over the city. There are no street lights on major roads, storey buildings are collapsing, and people are dying. Aaah, Ghana."

@KwasiAgyem65658 said:

"Reminds me of a CEO of a defunct bank who won CeO of the year twice in 3 years and yet his bank went under during the bank clean up. Who am I to talk about this one? A mere mortal like me."

@Beyond__Kontrol wrote:

"The organiser, the awardee, the people there, the cameraman and you yourself should be arrested."

Demand for Linda Ocloo's dismissal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bernard Mornah and leaders from the five regions of the north demanded Ocloo be sacked.

Their demand came from the minister’s recent remarks, in which she suggested that posting civil servants to the North was a form of punishment.

The group called for her resignation or sacking, alongside steps to reaffirm national unity and respect for all regions.

Source: YEN.com.gh