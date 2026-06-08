Akomeah, the owner of Kumasi's Akomea Fast Food, has sadly passed away after battling a reported battle with illness

The popular Ashanti Region-based food entrepreneur's demise was confirmed on social media on Saturday, June 6, 2026

Social media tributes poured in for the late Akomeah, highlighting his impact on the Kumasi community

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Akomeah, a Kumasi-based businessman and owner of the popular Ashtown-based food joint Akomea Fast Food, has reportedly passed away.

Grief Hits Kumasi as popular Akomea fast food joint owner Mr Akomeah reportedly passes away. Photo source: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images, Kwabena Nsafoa/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The deceased's friends and loved ones announced his untimely demise on Facebook on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

What happened to Akomea Fast Food owner?

The exact circumstances surrounding the demise of the late renowned food entrepreneur remain unknown, with his family yet to release any official statement on social media.

However, some reports indicate that Akomeah passed away following a battle with illness.

Announcing his demise on his official Facebook page, prominent Ghanaian social media influencer, civic advocate, and grassroots political commentator Kwabena Nsafoa eulogised the late fast food owner for his significant contributions to many people in Kumasi.

He wrote:

"Akomeah, the owner of the famous Akomea Fast Food at Ashtown, passed away today. RIP bro! You fed thousands in Kumasi."

Other Ghanaians, including prominent Kumasi-based New Mercury FM 91.5 FM presenter Kwabena Owusu, also mourned the popular fast food owner.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of the Akomea Fast Food owner is below:

US-based nurse Lai Solomon passes away

Lai Solomon, a Ghanaian nurse and YouTube health content creator based in the US, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Police reports and online rumours indicated that he tragically passed away in a shooting incident at a parking lot in downtown Oakland, California, in the US on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the 33-year-old resident of San Leandro was found with serious gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of Harrison Street.

The young nurse was reportedly rushed to the hospital by paramedics who arrived on the scene before passing away after being admitted for treatment.

The department has begun investigations to determine the motive behind the crime and arrest possible suspects involved.

Popular US-based Ghanaian nurse and YouTube health content creator Lai Solomon passes away after a shooting incident in Oakland, California. Photo source: Lai Solomon

Source: Facebook

Solomon, a graduate of St John's School in Sekondi-Takoradi, Western Region, is reported to have recently returned to the US following a trip to Ghana for the first time in over a decade to reunite with his daughter and father.

His last social media post came on Saturday, May 30, 2026, a day before his demise, where he discussed the symptoms of fatty liver disease in a video.

His demise has left his friends and loved ones heartbroken, with many rushing to social media to mourn with emotional tributes.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of the late Lai Solomon is below:

Akomea Fast Food owner's demise stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Morgan Owusu commented:

"Indeed, we shall all leave the scene one day. A legend is gone. The introducer of the sandwiches in Ash Town is gone. Rest well, gem."

Leo Stanley said:

"I hope the recipe for his famous mayonnaise was saved."

Muhammadu Miftahu'lkhair Baako wrote:

"Eii asem aba. Aww, Akomea jollof and bread sandwich. So sorry for his calm, fair and beautiful wife. She's been very supportive in the business at Cocoase Ashtown."

NDC executive Hajia Bintu Mahama passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia Bintu Mahama passed away in Tamale on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The late Deputy Northern Regional Women's Organiser's demise came two weeks after she lost her brother.

Source: YEN.com.gh