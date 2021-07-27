Gospel duo Tagoe Sisters turned 55 years old on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

A surprise birthday party was held in their honour with many gospel stars in attendance

Some photos and videos from the party have popped up online

Legendary gospel musicians Tagoe Sisters have clocked the age of 55 years today, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

In celebration of their new age, the twin duo, named Lydia Dedei Yawson (nee Tagoe) and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, has been surprised with a birthday party.

The surprise birthday celebration saw many gospel musicians musician joining their colleagues to mark their special day.

Tagoe Sisters have celebrated their 55th birthday Photo source: @glovershub, @empress_gifty

Among the many gospel stars who were spotted at the celebration were Mary Ghansah, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, Daughter of Glorious Jesus, and Empress Gifty.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some lovely photos and videos from the party.

1. The Tagoe Sisters joined by Empress Gifty, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, and others to cut their birthday cake:

2. Empress Gift and Abena Serwaa Ophelia deliver a performance at the surprise celebration:

3. Mary Ghansah and Empress Gifty pose for some pictures:

4. Cynthia and Monica of Daughters of Glorious Jesus were also present to perform:

5. Mary Ghansah and Abena Serwaa Ophelia joined Empress Gifty for her performance:

6. The twins arrived at the venue for their surprised party and were showered with money:

7. The beautiful setup at the surprise birthday party:

8. The twins deliver a performance at their party:

9. Abena Serwaa Ophelia and Mary Ghansah performing one of the songs the Tagoe Sisters:

10. A video of the birthday cake cutting moment:

Happy birthday to the gospel legends.

