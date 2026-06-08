Actress and TV presenter Regina Van-Helvert shared a playful post addressing her online skit partner

The social media update followed real-life news of the television personality getting married to her partner

Fans reacted to the comedic interaction between the two popular content creators on Facebook

Ghanaian actress and television presenter Regina Van-Helvert has publicly appealed to fans to help her beg her onscreen acting partner, Jeffrey Nortey, after he reportedly ignored her phone calls.

Regina Van-Helvert begs as her on-screen boyfriend, Dragon, ignores her calls after marriage. Image credit: Regina Van-Helvert/Facebook, Jeffery Nortey TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

The playful social media post comes shortly after Regina, who plays the character of Aku Sika in popular comedy skits, got married in real life.

The marriage sparked hilarious reactions online, with many fans teasing Jeffrey Nortey, who plays her onscreen boyfriend, Dragon, about being brokenhearted.

The two creators have a history of teasing each other on social media, maintaining their humorous dynamics for their audience.

The YouTube video below shows the two actors in their skit roles as Aku and Dragon.

Playing into the ongoing "broken heart" narrative, Regina shared a throwback photo of them dressed in their skit characters on her official Facebook page to address the situation.

Aku has pleaded with her followers to help her secure an invitation to the much-anticipated program titled "Three faces of Jeffery Nortey", scheduled for June 12, 2026, as Dragon reportedly remains heartbroken and unresponsive.

“He’s not picking up my calls. I don’t think I’m invited on 12th June 😔… aw Dragon @jeffreynortey1 Y’all help me beg him,” Aku wrote, urging fans to intervene so she can take part in Jeffrey Nortey’s upcoming show at the National Theatre on June 12, 2026.

The Facebook post below has details of Regina Van-Helvert, who plays Aku, as she begs online ahead of Jeffrey Nortey’s “Three Faces” show featuring Dragon.

Netizens react to Dragon ignoring Aku's calls

The post immediately went viral, with social media users taking sides and jokingly blasting the actress for abandoning her skit partner to marry another man in real life.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Linda Naab said:

"Aku, this one we cannot beg for you, you did Dragon dirty!🤣🤣."

Mohammed Fuseini wrote:

"Ahhh, but you paaaaaaa, after giving him a broken chest, you still want him to answer your call. Dragon, if you answer the call, make thunder 🔥 you."

Phina Ashitey commented:

"U got some nerve, Aku 😂😂😂after breaking his heart u expect him to pick up your calls."

Afatsawu Joseph Maglo added:

"Give him some time to recover from the heart 💔 😂 😂."

Becca Mawufemor stated:

"After the heartbreak you gave Dragon, u don't deserve an invitation. 😂😂😂😂."

Regina Van Helvert celebrates her husband in new post-wedding videos. Photo source: @reginavanhelvert

Source: Instagram

Regina Van-Helvert shares sweet post-wedding photos

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian media personality Regina Van-Helvert sparked reactions online after breaking her silence following her wedding in an amusing interaction with her husband.

On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the TV3 (Media General) presenter broke the internet after announcing her impending wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh