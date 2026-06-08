A shooting on June 6 near England's World Cup base camp in Kansas City left more than nine adults injured, sparking fear among football fans

The incident occurred 4.6 miles from Swope Soccer Village, where England's squad was expected to be based during the tournament

A resurfaced October 2025 video of Prophet Telvin Sowah warning of a terrorist attack during the 2026 FIFA World Cup fuelled apprehension online

A prophecy by Ghanaian preacher, Telvin Sowah, warning of a possible terrorist attack during the 2026 FIFA World Cup has resurfaced following a shooting near England’s World Cup base.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy about a possible terrorist attack at the World Cup surfaces after a shooting near England's camp. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, football fans were thrown into a state of fear and panic after reports emerged that a shooting had occurred near where the English team was supposed to be stationed for the World Cup.

The mass shooting on 79th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, June 6, left more than nine adults injured.

The shooting occurred at an intersection 4.6 miles from England's base camp in Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, according to Yahoo Sports, where the Three Lions are expected to spend the duration of their time in the United States for the tournament.

England's team was reportedly in Florida at the time of the attack, but many sports fans were unsettled over the reports, at a time of heightened global geopolitical conflicts.

Prophet Telvin's World Cup prophecy resurfaces

Following the troubling reports of a shooting near England's World Cup base, an old video of a Ghanaian man of God, Telvin Sowah, warning of an attack during the tournament resurfaced on social media.

In the video, recorded in October 2025, the founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy warned that he had foreseen a possible terrorist attack during the upcoming tournament.

While the tournament is being held in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, the prophet said he had foreseen an attack on the US.

Prophet Telvin’s warning about a possible terrorist attack in the US sparked apprehension online amid reports of a shooting near England’s World Cup camp, raising questions about possible safety during the tournament.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah’s World Cup prophecy is below.

Telvin Sowah’s 2026 prophecy fulfilled

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has earned a strong reputation among Ghanaians on social media for accurately forecasting future events.

In January, the preacher caused a stir on social media after a prophecy he made last year concerning Ghanaian MPs appeared to have been fulfilled.

During an interview held in late 2025, the man of God stated that he foresaw the death of a Member of Parliament (MP) at the start of 2026.

The video resurfaced in January 2026 after the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Naser Toure Mahama, tragically passed away on January 4, 2026.

Below is the TikTok video of Prophet Telvn Sowah’s prophecy about a vacancy in Parliament.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's old prophecy about Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill resurfaces after its passage. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Telvin Sowah’s LGBT bill prophecy resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Adjei Sowah’s prophecy on Ghana’s LGBT bill surfaced after it was passed in parliament.

In a video, the man of God said he had seen the being passed and signed into law.

Source: YEN.com.gh