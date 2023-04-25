Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown donated to an orphanage home in Tema and hung out with the orphaned kids

In the video, which has surfaced on social media, the actress was surprised to hear a young girl mention her name

McBrown played with the kids and carried some of them to cheer them up

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has surfaced in a viral video in which she was seen having a good time with orphaned kids. The actress played with and hugged children at the SOS Village in Tema as she donated items as the brand ambassador for Belpak tissue company on April 25th, 2023.

McBrown playing with the orphaned kids Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The humble actress who has been seen in several charity works to the extent of adopting an orphaned girl in a trending video, has exhibited immense love and support for the needy and children who are struggling because they have lost their parents.

A young orphaned girl who was happy to see the actress got close to her and was asked by Nana Ama if she knew how to mention her full name. The young girl mentioned Nana Ama but couldn't mention McBrown.

Nana Ama smiled and said it was okay, holding the young girl's hands and carrying a few other kids in her arms to take photos with them. She also held a baby with a sad face who began to smile immediately he saw Nana Ama. Everyone was shocked and happy at the baby's cute reaction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video of Nana Ama McBrown playing with orphan kids in the video below

Actress Nana Ama McBrown meets a pregnant woman and rubs her belly

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a video of Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown hugging and rubbing a pregnant lady's belly had gone viral on social media.

The adorable moment was captured on the premises of Kpone Polyclinic during a Belpak donation exercise. The donation happened after The Empress took a tour of the Belpak factory as part of activities of her unveiling as the face of the company. The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they admired her humility and friendliness.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh