A video of Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown hugging, rubbing the belly of a pregnant lady has gone viral on social media

The adorable moment was captured on the premises of Kpone Polyclinic during a Belpak donation exercise

The donation happened after The Empress took a tour of the Belpak factory as part of activities of her being unveiled as the face of the company

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they admired her humility and friendliness

Celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown was captured rubbing the belly of a pregnant lady in a video that has gone viral on social media.

McBrown unveiled as the face of Belpak

The video was captured during a donation exercise at Kpone Polyclinic spearheaded by Belpak, a tissue and toilet rolls manufacturing company in Ghana.

The actress was unveiled as the face of the company, and the announcement was made on April 25, 2023, on the social media platforms of selected bloggers in the country.

McBrown rubs the belly of a pregnant lady

After a factory tour, the talented actress visited Kpone Polyclinic, where she got to meet the employees and midwives. Many of them rushed to her to grab a selfie with their smartphones.

Towards the end of the video, a pregnant lady who is a midwife at the polyclinic, wearing a white scrub, approached her excitedly.

Mrs McBrown Mensah, in disbelief, to see a heavily pregnant lady working there, hugged her warmly and had a short conversation with her.

Other workers standing by hinted that the child was a celebrity baby, which the Kumawood actress repeated in agreement.

See a video of Nana Ama McBrown meeting employees of Kpone Ployclinic and meeting the pregnant lady.

Below are pictures of McBrown meeting employees of Kpone Polyclinic who wanted to take a selfie with her.

Ghanaians react to the touching moment McBrown met a pregnant lady at Kpone Polyclinic

Many people who saw videos and pictures on social media could not help but admire how humble and friendly Nana Ama McBrown is.

