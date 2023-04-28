Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Fella Makafui has revealed she could not sleep the night after she lost her GH¢50k

She said that her employee had stolen her money earlier and indicated that attempts to reach this worker had been futile

She tagged the Ghana Police Service in her post to help her bring the person to justice and retrieve her hard-earned money

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Fella Makafui is still lamenting over some money she lost in her business.

The wife of AMG rapper Medikal and mother of one recently announced that she had lost GH¢50,000.

Fella Makafui Photo credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui accuses employee of stealing her GH¢50k

Fella reported earlier that her employee, Gina, had taken her GH¢50k and ran away with it.

The businesswoman, who is the CEO of five thriving businesses, added that attempts by her and her team to reach her had been futile as she has switched off her phones and denied them all possible access to her.

Fella Makafui loses sleep over her stolen money

In the latest update on Twitter, Fella has revealed that the incident has left her with sleepless nights.

"I haven’t been able to sleep. Someone is walking freely with my hard earned money. Have reported the case to the police ‍♂️ . I hope justice will be served @GhPoliceService," she said.

Some fans reacted to Fella talking about her sleepless nights

@AchimotaSark

I'm sure you have pictures of your Employee who took your money. Post it here, or do Ghanaian Laws doesn't allow that??

@Lechiboroni commented:

Sika no ashe! Gina aguy ruff ! The complainant will soon be the defendant

@Agidi81836769 commented:

Your husband is also walking freely with unexplained wealth, abi?? Isn't the lady in question a product of stubborn academy??

@Bobby8134 commented:

Fella, it seems you want to seek attention more than get back your money. I told you to send me her picture for me to find out, but you didn’t.

