A relative of Madwoa, the lady who was shot and killed by Inspector Ahmed Twumasi has broken her silence on the matter

In a video, the elderly woman said her niece broke up with the Inspector after knowing he was married

Netizens who watched the video have also shared their opinions on the latest revelations by the woman

An aunt of the late Victoria Dapaa also known as Madwoa has opened up on the circumstance that led her niece to break up with her then boyfriend Inspector Ahmed Twumasi.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the visibly sad Yaa Amankwa said her niece parted ways with Inspector Twumasi after realising that he was married with kids.

Madwoa's aunt opens up on how the relationship with her niece broke up with Inspector Ahmed Photo credit: @CitiTube/YouTube @citinewsroom/TikTok

She added that the decision did not go down with the Inspector who on one occasion stormed the house of Madwoa to warn her against parting ways with him.

"Madwoa broke up with the police officer because she didn't want to have anything to do with someone's husband. She feared the wife of the Inspector might do something to her," she added.

Yaa Amankwah concluded by dismissing reports that her niece was promiscuous adding that the Madwoa was a hardworking lady who could survive on her job.

"She was not promiscuous, Madwoa was a very hardworking woman who often travelled to Togo to shop for items to stock her shop so she wasn't promiscuous".

Ghanaians react to the emotional comments by the Aunt of Madwoa

Social media users who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the comments of Madowa's Aunt.

Akosua Gold added:

You can’t marry him bt you can date him these are some of the mistakes we mk n this woman should ve reported the police man e moment he threatened her

Mhizz Sena stated:

she can't marry a married man...but can entertain n spend a Married man's money? hmmm May she rest well tho

user5799502573113ceccy replied:

she can't marry him bcos he is married buh she can date him as a married man

afya_Royale12345 added:

Those here with their loud mouth judging her but yet none of you here is innocent or has never dated a married man before.

Inspector Ahmed makes court appearance

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, AKA Tyacoon, the police officer suspected of taking the life of the late 26-year-old Kumasi lady Madwoa in Adum, has appeared in court for the first time after the incident.

In a sad video recorded by UTV at the premises of the court, the family of Madwoa could not hold their tears at the sight of the suspect as they wailed uncontrollably.

Policeman blasts Inspector Ahmed

Also, a Ghanaian policeman has taken to social media to express his displeasure over the alleged actions of his colleague, Inspector Twumasi Ahmed.

In a TikTok video which has since gone viral, the police officer who was in plain cloth and looked visibly angry said the actions of his colleague officer has brought the whole service into disrepute.

