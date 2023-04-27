Ghanaian comedian Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has disclosed one of his numerous contributions to the Kumawood film industry

The Kumawood star revealed that most of the local Ghanaian creators on YouTube received his training

The award-winning actor asserted that 90% of them could link their success to his involvement

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has made great strides in the local film industry with his acting and film-producing skills.

His latest expose revealed that he helped most of the local content creators on YouTube to get to where they are now.

According to him, being close to him has opened many doors for people in the industry.

Lil Win has had quite several issues with other actors in the industry. In 2021, he and veteran actor Kwaku Manu fought bitterly. Kwaku Manu accused Lil Win of being ungrateful.

This was followed by another tense relationship with fast-rising Kumawood star Dr Likee. And now, Oboy Siki has launched a new attack with allegations that Lil Win does not want others to succeed.

In his latest interview with Life In Ghana TV, Lil Win said that the other actors who became famous because of him should not be ungrateful.

The whole Ghanaian YouTube platform about 90% passed through me before going viral on YouTube. You can go and ask around. Many of them passed through me, including the females.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Kwadow Nkansah Lil Win bragging about his influence in Kumawood

Although many acknowledged that Lil Win has been instrumental in the industry, they pointed out that Dr Likee is now the new big thing.

Danso Emmanuel wrote:

If you have more followers and you are not taking the lead, what is the importance of it? Aka has lesser followers. I repeat "lesser followers", but he is the leading legend actor in Ghana because of his humility. So Kwadwo, humble yourself.

Patrick Perez said:

Right now Dr Likee holds the keys the man of the moment and a true leader

Student of Great Minds International School acts like Lil Win. Peeps admire his comedy skills

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a student from Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's school wowed guests with his performance in the school play.

The young talent could have easily been mistaken for the Kumawood comedian at the onset of his act.

Many agreed that the school is a good place for nurturing talented young minds.

