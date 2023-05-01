Kuami Eugene has disclosed that he had no idea that Sarkodie had a political agenda when he featured on Happy Day

In an interview on The Delay Show, he told Delay that he received the first verse, and that inspired the gospel hook he wrote for the song

He stated that the first time he heard the second verse, which took him by surprise, was during the video shoot

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Singer Kuami Eugene said he was blindsided by rapper Sarkodie into thinking that their Happy Day song was a gospel song.

Kuami Eugene (left), President Akufo-Addo (middle) and Sarkodie (right) in photos. Image Credit: @kuamieugene @nakufoaddo @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene explains on The Delay Show

Explaining the incident in a recent interview aired on Sunday, April 30, 2023, on The Delay Show on YouTube and TV3, he stated that he had no idea the song had a political agenda.

He stated that Sarkodie sent him the first verse, which motivated him to write a gospel verse as the hook of the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He stated that it was during the shooting of the video that he heard the second verse of the song, which was Sarkodie's rap with the lines, "Monfa mebone nkyeme, Nana toa so."

The line, when translated from Twi into English, means, "Forgive me my sins, Nana continue." That line came after Sarkodie had highlighted some achievements of the Akufo-Addo government in the second verse.

Kuami Eugene said the moment he heard that line, he was confused and turned to look at the manager, who was also present during the video shoot.

Watch the part of the interview from 14 minutes.

Sarkodie released Happy Day ahead of 2020 presidential elections

Sarkodie's Happy Day song featuring Kuami Eugene was released on YouTube on November 3, 2020.

The release date of the song was barely a month before Ghana's 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, when Sarkodie indirectly endorsed New Patriotic Party's Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was running for the second time, with the lyrics 'Nana Toaso'.

Fotocopy admits to having been bullied by Abeiku Santana to apologise to Kuami Eugene

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Fotocopy was a guest on Michy's show called Movement Showbiz, where he opened up about his apology to Kuami Eugene.

He stated that he no longer wants to be featured on a song with the 'Angela' hitmaker because he is a big artiste in his own right.

His statements on the show attracted diverse opinions online, with others being in support, while others claimed he did not speak well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh