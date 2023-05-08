Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown showed off how comfortable and beautiful her living room space was

In a video she shared on her TikTok page, she showed the aquarium and the giant flatscreen TV inside her plush mansion

Many of her followers admired her VGMA outfit, while others gushed over her living room

Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her exquisite living room space inside her plush mansion on her verified TikTok page.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts living room in video

In the video she was captured singing to Piesie Esther's all-time hit song Wayε Me Yie.

Switching spaces inside her living room, The Empress started off from her aquarium. The tiny fishes were seen swimming in their well-decorated home.

She then moved to the television area, where she sat on the television stand and continued singing while making hand gestures.

She then stood up and showed off her entire look for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

With the remote control in her hand, she continued to perform the song in her living room.

Below is the full video of Nana Ama McBrown singing to Piesie Esther's Wayε Me Yie while showing off her living room.

Ghanaians admire Nana Ama McBrown's living room space as they bestow blessings on her

Looking at how lovely Nana Ama McBrown's living room looks, many admitted that she was blessed.

Others also gushed over her VGMKA red carpet outfit.

derickharrison981 commented:

may God keep on blessing you

phill commented:

I love u oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Sky shy remarked:

God bless you Mum

user3970375129355 commented:

Love you Nana AMA. Nice outfit

divabebe28@gmail.com stated:

God bless you more ‍♀️ sis

hamdiyanuhu4 stated:

U are blessed, nathing will bring u down.

Queen gees make up said:

my mummy always looking good

Eugene Mensah stated:

My Superstar Favorite Mcbrown. The Love Is Deep. Keep Moving Forward And God Will Always Let You Shine . YOU ARE REALLY BLESSED.

SHOWERXCREATIVITY stated:

Always looking beautiful we love you

Nana Aqwesi ADOFOASA said:

the only beautiful empress much love♥️♥️

Source: YEN.com.gh