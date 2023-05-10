Thick Ghanaian model, Hajia Bintu caught the attention of many fans with her enticing swimwear she wore to the beach

She was sighted in an orange two piece swimwear which covered up with a white dress that had a high cut all the way to her hip bone that showed off her curves

Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni and many of her fans could not help but drool over her pictures

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian internet sensation and influencer, Hajia Bintu, turned heads online with her swimwear pictures which she shared on her verified Instagram page.

Hajia Bintu shows skin in a 2-piece swimwear. Image Credit: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu slays in two-piece swimwear and mesh beach dress

She was spotted in a two-piece swimwear in her carousel post on her Instagram page. It was a bright orange outfit with a touch of white prints.

The bottom of the swimwear had strings on both sides which she tied as they hung loosely on her thighs. The top of the swimwear was also tied around her neck and back.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She covered up with a see-through white dress with a cut to her hip bone on both sides to show off her voluptuous figure, smooth skin and tattoos.

To accessorise her beach look, she wore clear white glasses with huge frames and a white durag.

Find the post on her verified Instagram page with this link.

Fans comment on Hajia Bintu's post

Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni and many of her fervent fans took to the comment section to show how much they loved the pictures.

They dropped love and fire emojis while complimenting her and pleading with her to show them the back view of the beach outfit.

mrmacaroni1 said:

Fantabulousssss

mrmacaroni1 commented again saying:

Mewuuuuuuuuu

emmanuelchin6 commented:

The first slide is just giving me butterflies, not until I saw all of them... Who's your photographer.. Give him some flowers

jayodadon23 stated:

Where the back pic at

4dgame_official remarked:

The beach looks bright cos you lit it up ❤️

vela_vince said:

You didn’t even turn around. Not even once.

___.cyprian remarked:

Hajiaaaaaaaa bintu u dey cause problem ❤️

___.cyprian said:

Last slide no deer 3gya wc mo oo❤️

majesty_oflagosnailgod stated:

She came with full package ❤️❤️

Evangelist Suro Nyame explains why he loves Hajia Bintu

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Evangelist Suro Nyame explained his dream about Hajia Bintu.

In an interview, he stated that he discovered her videos on social media and immediately fell in love and this led to him having an affair with her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh