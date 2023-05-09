Naila, the daughter of Hajia 4Reall, marked her 7th birthday with an adorable video rocking matching outfits with her superstar mom

In the video, they were seen dancing and making similar moves and Hajia 4Reall helping Naila with a twirl by holding her hand up in the air

Many people have wished Naila a happy birthday, and many others also admired the bond mother and daughter share

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper, Hajia 4Reall, celebrated her daughter, Naila, as he turned 7 on May 9, 2023, with a memorable video of them dancing.

Hajia 4Reall and her daughter Naila in matching outfits. Image Credit: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Hajia 4Reall and her daughter rock matching dresses

"Fine Girl" hitmaker Hajia 4Reall shared an adorable video of her and her daughter rocking matching outfits.

With the outfits made of the same floral fabric, Hajia 4Reall's outfit was fitted to hug her voluptuous figure.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The sleeves were mini ones that hugged each arm. The dress was knee length, thus not showing much skin around her legs.

The birthday girl looked more like a fairytale princess. Her dress had short sleeves. The top was fitted to her body, while the skirt section of the dress was pleated, loose and round in the form of a ball.

In the video, when the 7-year-old princess twirled, the dress formed a huge circle around her.

Naila and her mother did the same hairstyle. Their hair hung across their back. The roots of their hair were flat, and the midsection through to the bottom had huge curls.

Below is an adorable video of Hajia 4Reall and her daughter dancing.

Friends, family and followers of Hajia 4Reall celebrate Naila as she turned 7

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for Naila as he marked her 7th birthday.

While some admired how beautiful she looked in the video, others bestowed God's blessings upon her life and prayed that she aged with grace.

nahnah_marfo said:

Hbd princess

amaarae commented:

hbd to baby girl ❤️

teepy_show said:

Beautiful God bless her new age

teepy_show commented:

Beautiful God bless her new age

bessahghana said:

Happy Birthday love

cla.cassandra remarked:

Happy birthday darling

_slimtex_ commented:

Happy birthday

sikapa.akua said:

Happy birthday darling ❤️

lasutic_beauty stated:

Happy birthday to my beautiful Naila❤️❤️❤️

Lil Win and DJ Azonto make a new hilarious prayer song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Lil Win and DJ Azonto recorded a hilarious prayer song inside a studio.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Lil Win disclosed that the new banger was titled, One Prayer. They could be seen jamming hard to the song inside the studio with other people.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh