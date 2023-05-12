Maxwell Mawu Mensah, the husband of Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown, has shared a photo of himself holding an expensive iPhone

McBrown's husband was holding a gold-plated iPhone as he posed in the photo, which was later shared on Instagram

Maxwell and McBrown's fans reacted to the photo, which garnered thousands of likes a few hours after it was shared

Freedom Jacob Caesar (left), Maxwell (right) Photo credit: @maxmmens @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Cheddar and others join gold-plated iPhone trend

Recently, there has been a trend of iPhone users gold-plating their iPhones to look expensive and admirable.

The likes of Ghanaian self-proclaimed Prince of Africa, Freedom Jacob Caesar, was seen with a gold-plated iPhone, flaunting it at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

McBrown's husband flaunts gold-plated iPhone like Cheddar

In an Instagram post, Maxwell looked comfortable and relaxed while leaning on a table. Maxwell had in his hand an expensive iPhone, which was gold-plated. He had a gold-plated watch which match the colour of his phone.

His pink and white floral shirt perfectly matched his white trousers and dark shades in the photos which he shared.

See Maxwell's Instagram photo below:

Some fans who were excited to see tMaxwell's post reacted

Some Ghanaians and fans of the actress and media personality reacted positively to the photo and appreciated his good looks

eugeniaasare commented:

My Empress Baako pe husbee...thank you for always being by her side

akuaeghan commented:

Nana Ama wura papabi❤️❤️

ella_star700 commented:

Daddy yo

Nana Ama McBrown's husband speaks for the first time on camera

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Nana Ama McBrown turned social media upside down with the launch of her new show, Onua Showtime.

During the live broadcast, McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, surprised her at the studio with their daughter and a beautiful bouquet. For the first time since his appearance in his wife's life, Maxwell spoke on live TV.

Source: YEN.com.gh