Ghanaian mental health advocate Abena Korkor sympathised with Hajia4reall's predicament in the United States

She revealed how she was arrested at the airport for trafficking narcotics

According to Abena Korkor, after spending eighteen months in prison, the kingpin didn't pay her

The Ghanaian media space exploded when news of singer Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4reall's arrest for allegedly scamming single older Americans in a $2 million romance fraud came to bare.

The Mental Health advocate, Abena Korkor is among those who have sympathised with the famous socialite. She narrated her own experience in a foreign jail to encourage Hajia4reall.

Abena Korkor returned a few months ago after going on a hiatus from social media. The controversial sex coach debuted her new slim figure and fitness coaching business.

In her latest video, the bipolar activist recounted her experiences as a maul and her time in an American prison.

She disclosed that she naively did not take money before agreeing to take narcotics to the States. She returned to nothing after her arrest and eighteen months in prison.

Abena Korkor encouraged Hajia4real to be strong and work hard to improve herself in prison if she is found guilty.

"American prisons are great. You can go to school and you can improve yourself. Just look for opportunities. Maybe spend your time in the library and come out as a lawyer. Just push hard and don't let anything bring you down."

Ghanaians react to Abena Korkor's advice to Hajia4reall following her arrest in a $2 million scam

Many applaud Abena Korkor for sharing her story. They left encouraging words for her bravery in speaking her truth.

aqosuah_serwaa wrote:

Wise words

Slashboutiq said:

Gal!!! You have gained my respect. Stay blessed too @missabenakorkor

_sandymanni commented:

Great sense..we all sin differently.

